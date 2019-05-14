Wordwide Content Services Platform Market Report 2019 - Digital Content Expected to Drive Overall Growth

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Services Platforms Market by Solution (Document & Records Management, Workflow Management, Data Capture, Information Security, and Governance), Service, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The proliferation of digital content across enterprises is expected to drive the overall growth of the content services platform market

The global content services platform market is expected to grow from USD 22.6 billion in 2018 to USD 60.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. The content services platform market is driven by various factors, such as growing adoption of SMAC technologies and the proliferation of digital content across enterprises. However, data privacy and security concerns can hinder the growth of the market.

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With the increasing adoption of content services platform solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users. Content services platform related services include consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance services. As this market grows, the demand for services is also expected to increase. Moreover, these services help implement solutions in a cost-efficient manner to accomplish business processes within the time frame and budget effectively. Furthermore, services are sometimes provided by channel partners who strengthen the geographical reach of the software vendor. The demand for integration and deployment services is expected to be quite promising in the future, due to the presence of various integration platforms.

BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The BFSI industry vertical is one of the most regulated industry verticals. There are a number of regulatory compliances that the BFSI organizations have to adhere with. This industry vertical also happens to be the one which has seen a large number of cyber-attacks in recent times. The BFSI vertical produces large volumes of enterprise content from their daily operations. Content services platform vendors are looking at providing solutions and services based on standardized best-practice processes for improving data security and lowering operating costs, as well as efficient audit-compliant processes in observation of all relevant regulations.

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The content services platform market in APAC is expected to witness substantial growth, as SMEs and large enterprises in the region are rapidly adopting the content services platforms to ensure that their content management needs are met. Growing economies in countries such as China, Australia, and New Zealand, and Japan, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the content services platform solutions and services across different industry verticals. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p95y2h

