Wordwide Content Services Platform Market Report 2019 - Digital Content Expected to Drive Overall Growth
May 14, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Services Platforms Market by Solution (Document & Records Management, Workflow Management, Data Capture, Information Security, and Governance), Service, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The proliferation of digital content across enterprises is expected to drive the overall growth of the content services platform market
The global content services platform market is expected to grow from USD 22.6 billion in 2018 to USD 60.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. The content services platform market is driven by various factors, such as growing adoption of SMAC technologies and the proliferation of digital content across enterprises. However, data privacy and security concerns can hinder the growth of the market.
The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
With the increasing adoption of content services platform solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users. Content services platform related services include consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance services. As this market grows, the demand for services is also expected to increase. Moreover, these services help implement solutions in a cost-efficient manner to accomplish business processes within the time frame and budget effectively. Furthermore, services are sometimes provided by channel partners who strengthen the geographical reach of the software vendor. The demand for integration and deployment services is expected to be quite promising in the future, due to the presence of various integration platforms.
BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The BFSI industry vertical is one of the most regulated industry verticals. There are a number of regulatory compliances that the BFSI organizations have to adhere with. This industry vertical also happens to be the one which has seen a large number of cyber-attacks in recent times. The BFSI vertical produces large volumes of enterprise content from their daily operations. Content services platform vendors are looking at providing solutions and services based on standardized best-practice processes for improving data security and lowering operating costs, as well as efficient audit-compliant processes in observation of all relevant regulations.
APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The content services platform market in APAC is expected to witness substantial growth, as SMEs and large enterprises in the region are rapidly adopting the content services platforms to ensure that their content management needs are met. Growing economies in countries such as China, Australia, and New Zealand, and Japan, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the content services platform solutions and services across different industry verticals. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation
1.3.2 Regions Covered
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Content Services Platforms Market
4.2 Market, By Solution (2018 vs 2023)
4.3 Market, By Deployment Type (2018 vs 2023)
4.4 Market, By Vertical (2018 vs 2023)
4.5 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
6 Content Services Platforms Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Content Services Platforms Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 0n-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Need for Cost-Effective Solutions to Drive the Demand for CSP Solutions in SMEs
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 Rising Need for Operational Efficiency to Drive the Demand for CSP Solutions in Large Enterprises
9 Market, By Vertical
10 Content Services Platforms Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Scenario
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.2 IBM
12.3 Hyland
12.4 Opentext
12.5 BOX
12.6 Laserfiche
12.7 Adobe
12.8 M-Files
12.9 Nuxeo
12.10 Newgen
12.11 Fabasoft
12.12 Micro Focus
12.13 Everteam
12.14 Docuware
12.15 Objective
12.16 Oracle
12.17 Alfresco
12.18 GRM Information Management
12.19 SER Group
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p95y2h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
SOURCE Research and Markets
