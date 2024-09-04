Work & Politics: Randstad US Reveals How Political Talks Shape Psychological Safety at Work

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US, a global partner for talent, today revealed insights from its nationwide survey on psychological safety in the workplace within the context of political conversations. At a time when political discussions are increasingly common in professional settings, employees are signaling a strong desire for resources that help maintain psychological safety and productivity.

Most commonly discussed political topics at work

Key Findings:

Freedom of Expression : A substantial 64% of participants feel comfortable sharing their thoughts in the workplace, illustrating a prevailing atmosphere of openness where diverse opinions are welcomed.

: A substantial 64% of participants feel comfortable sharing their thoughts in the workplace, illustrating a prevailing atmosphere of openness where diverse opinions are welcomed. Political Beliefs and Job Security : 78% of workers believe their political stances do not endanger their employment, signaling a healthy separation between professional and personal beliefs in most work settings.

: 78% of workers believe their political stances do not endanger their employment, signaling a healthy separation between professional and personal beliefs in most work settings. Workplace Political Discussions : About a third (35%) of the survey's respondents report that political topics occasionally arise within their work environments, with dialogues frequently centered around the economy (53%), presidential elections (44%) and healthcare issues (42%). Interestingly, such discussions are more common among younger workers, notably those from the Gen Z and Millennials demographics, compared to their Gen X and Baby Boomer colleagues.

: About a third (35%) of the survey's respondents report that political topics occasionally arise within their work environments, with dialogues frequently centered around the economy (53%), presidential elections (44%) and healthcare issues (42%). Interestingly, such discussions are more common among younger workers, notably those from the Gen Z and Millennials demographics, compared to their Gen X and Baby Boomer colleagues. Productivity and Political Conversations : While the vast majority (70%) note that political dialogues do not impede their work performance, a noteworthy portion (20%) experiences a dip in productivity due to these discussions. Gen Z members, in particular, are more likely to report such productivity challenges.

: While the vast majority (70%) note that political dialogues do not impede their work performance, a noteworthy portion (20%) experiences a dip in productivity due to these discussions. Gen Z members, in particular, are more likely to report such productivity challenges. Supportive Resources and Policies: Employees' preferences for supportive resources and policies differ based on their work environment. The need for mental health support and HR guidance on political discourse stands out. However, only 39% of those surveyed are aware of their workplace's existing policies related to harassment or discrimination stemming from political beliefs, showcasing a clear demand for better communication and enforcement of such policies.

Katie Birkelo, SVP, Randstad US, spoke on our latest findings: "Our recent survey brings to light how comfortable American workers feel about sharing their personal views at work. While this may be surprising news for many organizations, we are at a unique time in history where most workplaces blend different generations. It's crucial to understand their specific needs, which call for support and clearer policies as we navigate a challenging political climate."

The survey results emphasize the importance of facilitating open and respectful dialogues across all levels of the workforce and implementing concrete resources and policies that address employees' concerns and needs.

"This survey isn't about politics, but a call to action for employers to focus on cultivating workplaces where everyone is respected and can find a sense of belonging despite their differences. We're all united in the pursuit of creating inclusive environments that not only foster open dialogues but also promote psychological safety. By addressing these needs, we empower every employee to thrive, ensuring a healthier, more productive workplace for everyone," added Marc-Etienne Julien, Chief Executive Randstad North America.

For more detailed information on the survey and its findings, please visit our recent blog (https://randstad.us/q4y).

research methodology

The research findings are based on a project programmed and fielded by Dynata. The project was fielded in the US from August 6 to August 9, 2024, and targeted employed workers between 18 and 65. For this survey, 1052 respondents were asked about their type of employment, current working locations, and experience with political conversation at their workplace. Dynata aimed for a Census-balanced sample across gender, age, and region.

about randstad north america

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's leading talent company. Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. Randstad's North American operations comprise 6,470 associates and a deployed workforce of 71,900 in the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com

