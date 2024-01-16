Work Anniversaries Will Never Be The Same Again

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintriple Publishing announced today that it has published the book Inspiring Work Anniversaries by the world's leading work anniversary expert, Rick Joi.

For too long, too many work anniversaries have been too mediocre — directly impacting morale, retention, and productivity.

Why great work anniversaries are so hard hasn't been previously understood. But now, Rick Joi has taken the time to research, identify, and share the causes of poorly done work anniversaries, as well as how to easily overcome them, and why it matters.

Now anyone can efficiently make work anniversaries both meaningful for employees and valuable for the organizations they work for.

Inspiring Work Anniversaries has received a number of glowing early reviews:

"A shockingly good business book." –Books Butterfly

"Inspiring and easy to implement." –BookLife Reviews

"Lively and fun." –Indies Today

"A wealth of practical advice." –Kirkus Reviews

"Filled with interesting and offbeat ideas." –Clarion Reviews

"Simple yet effective." –Readers' Favorite

The book has been published by Quintriple Publishing simultaneously in hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats. It's available on Amazon as well as everywhere else books are sold. There is also a free companion book club guide for HR and manager book clubs.

About the author: Rick Joi is the world's leading work anniversary expert. As the founder of The Workiversary Group — a company focused on dramatically improving the quality of work anniversaries around the world — Rick has spoken to hundreds of people in dozens of countries about their work anniversaries. Prior to The Workiversary Group, Rick worked extensively to help both Top Workplaces and aspiring Top Workplaces improve their workplace culture. As part of that work, Rick has ten workplace improvement patents. Rick lives in Lancaster, PA with his wife and three kids. (media kit available here)

About the publisher: Quintriple Publishing is an independent publisher of nonfiction books that make things at least fifteen times better.

