Work Can Be Hard Work, but "You Got This! - The Ultimate Career Guide for the Modern Professional" by Heide Abelli

News provided by

You Got This!: A Straightforward, No-nonsense Playbook for Crushing 130+ Workplace Challenges

27 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

BARRINGTON, R.I., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations, you got the job! Now what?

More than ever before, employees are on their own navigating the workplace. Remote and hybrid workplaces pose even greater complexity and challenges, especially for Gen Z employees trying to find their way. In a world where wise counsel can be hard to find, "You Got This!" from respected talent development expert Heide Abelli is now available to become the at-the-ready coach for those just starting, or even well into, their careers.

"I wrote this book because the career journey is filled with uncertainty and challenges, especially at the beginning," writes Abelli. "You Got This!" isn't an ordinary job guide; it's akin to having a seasoned, supportive mentor advising you at every hurdle."

In "You Got This!" Abelli combines her diverse roles as an educator, workforce development expert, and business professional, offering a wealth of expertise, insights, and experience that cater to a broad audience, from those just starting their careers to more established professionals. 

"You Got This!" is an easy-to-follow roadmap for mastering the soft skills necessary to make working work. While it doesn't skip common challenges like how to network or ask for a raise, it dives far deeper, into complex workplace dynamics with coworkers and supervisors. Chapters cover everything from what to do when a coworker is a slacker or takes credit for your work, to what to do when a boss gaslights you or is jealous of your success. "You Got This!" also tackles little-discussed challenges like overcoming self-doubt and bringing your authentic self to work. It looks at challenges around self-advocacy, how to capture the attention of senior executives, and the right way to sell your ideas. It even helps with sensitive topics such as what to do when you are embarrassed or excluded at work, with a strong focus on wellness, mental health, and handling toxic workplace environments.

"You Got This!" addresses over 130 work-related challenges, providing straightforward advice, practical tips, and empowering strategies that can be applied immediately as situations arise. Whether as a personal resource or a valued gift for a graduate just entering the workforce, "You Got This!" is a tool for transformation—ideal for anyone looking not just to survive, but to thrive in the modern workplace.

About the Author – Heide Abelli
With a rich background in talent development, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and decades of real-world business experience, Heide Abelli brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this book. Her role as an Adjunct Professor of Management gives her authentic and forward-thinking insight into the unique challenges faced by younger generations, including Gen Z, and how to overcome them. Learn more about what inspired Heide to write "You Got This!"

Availability
"You Got This!" is available for purchase at book retailers and all major online platforms (Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Walmart). For more information about the author, visit https://heide.abelli.me/.  

Contact
Jen Lapierre
[email protected]
518-441-4895

SOURCE You Got This!: A Straightforward, No-nonsense Playbook for Crushing 130+ Workplace Challenges

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.