Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Capital, an impact investing asset management firm, announces a new partnership with the Heron Foundation. Heron, a New York based foundation founded in 1992, was one of the first to commit to aligning its investment assets with its mission — to help people and communities help themselves out of poverty. Work Capital will manage and distribute separately managed accounts (SMAs) for Heron's U.S. Community Investing Index™ ("USCII"; Bloomberg Ticker: CMTYIDX).
Work Capital is a female-led asset management and consulting firm that manages and distributes best-in-class investment solutions while maintaining a passionate and authentic commitment to driving positive impact. Allyson McDonald, CEO of Work Capital, said: "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such an incredible thought leader and pioneer in the industry and look forward to expanding investor access to the USCII. As an emerging manager, the opportunity to work with Heron has been instrumental to the growth of our business."
The USCII, created in 2005, is an index of publicly traded companies designed to identify those that contribute most to the communities in which they source, operate, and sell. Heron, via partnership with for-profit and nonprofit data providers, performs a rigorous analysis on companies in the S&P 500 in an effort to determine their 'net contribution' or the aggregate effect of the enterprise on the world.
"We are excited to be working with a partner that has the expertise to tell the USCII story to a broader audience and potentially expand the base of community investors," said Dana K. Bezerra, President of the Heron Foundation.
