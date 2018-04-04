Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation

Work Capital is a female-led asset management and consulting firm that manages and distributes best-in-class investment solutions while maintaining a passionate and authentic commitment to driving positive impact. Allyson McDonald, CEO of Work Capital, said: "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such an incredible thought leader and pioneer in the industry and look forward to expanding investor access to the USCII. As an emerging manager, the opportunity to work with Heron has been instrumental to the growth of our business."

The USCII, created in 2005, is an index of publicly traded companies designed to identify those that contribute most to the communities in which they source, operate, and sell. Heron, via partnership with for-profit and nonprofit data providers, performs a rigorous analysis on companies in the S&P 500 in an effort to determine their 'net contribution' or the aggregate effect of the enterprise on the world.

"We are excited to be working with a partner that has the expertise to tell the USCII story to a broader audience and potentially expand the base of community investors," said Dana K. Bezerra, President of the Heron Foundation.

