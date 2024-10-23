WORK COMPLETED ON LOWE'S PROJECT AT GLADNEY

Lowe's Hometowns Grant Money Used to Enhance Gladney's Facility for Foster Kids

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladney Center for Adoption, one of the leading adoption services agencies in the country, today announced construction work has been completed on the enhancements to the Gladney home. This was funded as part of the 2024 Lowe's Hometowns Grant program, a five-year, $100 million commitment to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide. Since launching in 2022, the signature grant program has renovated 149 community centers, affordable housing facilities, shelters and food pantries; refurbished 15 first responder and veteran/military family facilities; and built and improved 54 community gardens, parks and playgrounds – among many other impactful projects.

At the Gladney Center, the Lowe's Hometowns grant is paying for the creation and beatification of a backyard for the Gladney home—a residential home for youth and foster kids available for adoption. The construction work was done in two phases and today is fully completed. The money has also helped purchase outdoor furniture, landscaping, sports court equipment, and storage.

This year's Lowe's Hometowns projects benefit 87 communities across 44 states and Washington, D.C., and will address needs specific to each community, from housing and community centers to outdoor spaces and facilities for first responders and veterans. Each project will receive a grant from Lowe's to make physical improvements that help local organizations continue to make meaningful impact in their communities. At the core of this commitment are Lowe's red vest associates, who share a passion for giving back to their communities and provide support to every Lowe's Hometowns project.

