Work Completed to Meet Future Energy Demands of Monroe County

FirstEnergy line rebuild to benefit 1,300 customers and meet increased power demand

READING, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) doing business as Met-Ed in northeastern Pennsylvania, recently upgraded its distribution system in southeast Monroe County to help prevent service disruptions and accommodate ongoing residential and commercial growth. The work included rebuilding part of an existing power line with larger diameter wire capable of carrying more electricity, enabling customers to stay comfortable during heat waves and cold snaps.

John Hawkins, FirstEnergy President, Pennsylvania: "We reconstructed part of the main line parallelling Marshalls Creek Road with new utility poles, wires, crossarms and other equipment to enhance electric service for about 1,300 customers in Marshalls Creek and Middle Smithfield Township. This significant investment will help us meet increasing electrical load growth in this busy corner of our Pocono Mountains service territory and provide additional grid resiliency in a heavily wooded region that regularly experiences severe weather."

Crews recently completed work on a 1.6-mile section of the 34.5-kilovolt (kV) line following Marshalls Creek Road from Brushy Mountain Road to Wooddale Road. The project included:

Replacing existing wire with larger wire capable of transporting more electricity to meet the area's increasing electrical demand, including in the Wilderness Acres and Wooddale subdivisions.

Replacing 43 utility poles, 110 crossarms, guy wires and other hardware with new equipment.

Replacing aging fuses and insulators and adding animal guards that prevent animals from contacting energized equipment and causing outages.

Replacing 13 protective devices that safeguard the line from lightning strikes.

Met-Ed replaced wire and similar equipment on an adjacent stretch of the same power line in 2021.

The upgrades are being completed as part of FE PA's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP) in the Met-Ed service area, a $153 million initiative to accelerate capital investments to the company's electric distribution system over five years to help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers. LTIIP is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's grid evolution program focused on investing $26 billion between 2024 and 2028 across its six-state footprint to create a smarter, more secure grid that delivers the power customers depend on today while also meeting the challenges of tomorrow.

In late 2023, tree trimming crews worked along Marshalls Creek Road to trim along the power line corridor in locations where utility poles would be replaced. They also trimmed along the road last month as part of the routine vegetation management cycle to further enhance electric service reliability for local Met-Ed customers. Tree branches contacting electrical equipment is a leading cause of power outages, and maintaining a clear right-of-way beneath power lines provides easier access for line workers to reach damage and quickly make repairs to restore power when outages occur.

Met-Ed serves approximately 592,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on X @Met Ed and on Facebook at facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

