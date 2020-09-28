Work-Fit Signs Agreement to Offer Telehealth Services for Employers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Work-Fit, LLC a subsidiary of Alliance Physical Therapy Partners has signed an agreement with Healthy Roster to provide telehealth services. These telehealth services are comprised of incident triage, human performance coaching, remote ergonomic, and wellness support can now all be offered via telehealth.

"We are thrilled to be launching telehealth support with a robust technology platform powered by Healthy Roster" stated Mike VanAmberg, Vice President of Operations for Work-Fit. "Telehealth technology will offer an affordable solution for small to medium-sized companies, enabling them to provide their employees with greater workplace incident prevention and management resources." Companies that have multiple sites throughout the United States will also benefit from telehealth with the ability to provide consistent support throughout the organization.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the workplace by creating a large workforce that is working remotely from home. These employees need office ergonomic and other healthcare support that would normally be available at the workplace, and telehealth provides an excellent solution.

About Work-Fit:

Work-Fit is a nationwide leader in managing on-site integrated injury prevention, injury management, on-site fitness, and ergonomic support services to employers including Fortune 500 organizations. To learn more visit www.work-fit.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Alliance Physical Therapy Partners and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events by Alliance Physical Therapy Partner's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the anticipated future growth of Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumption and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Alliance Physical Therapy Partners undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Work-Fit, LLC