Work for a Company That Respects Your Health Rights

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When my wife Michelle and I started the Land Profit Generator, our dream was to create a company that embodies our core values.

We believe in ethical business practice, respecting our employees' rights, and the rights of the individuals and families we serve.

Jack & Michelle Bosch Owners - Land Profit Generator

Over the years, we have been very privileged to witness, first-hand, how people can transform their lives when they embrace their freedom of choice, and protecting personal liberties is therefore sacred to us.

President Biden recently announced that all Government employees and contractors are mandated to be vaccinated against Covid-19. While we have no strong feelings about vaccination, we, as a company, do not believe that the pandemic, or any external factor, should automatically suspend people's right to self-determination.

With dismay, we note hundreds and perhaps THOUSANDS of employers worldwide are implementing policies that force people to choose between making a living and their right to make informed decisions about their bodies and health.

And herein lies the problem.

Medical advice and treatment can only be administered by a board-registered medical practitioner consulting on an individual's specific case under strict confidentiality. We are NOT medical professionals. We have very little understanding of the risk and benefits of any particular medical treatment. Providing a medical opinion or advocating for medical treatment is not our job as a company.

In line with our core values as a company, we respect the inalienable right to self-determination of every single person that is in any way associated with our organization.

Work for a company that will always respect your right to make the best choice for you, your loved ones based on the confidential advice of a medical professional of your choosing.

We would not, for a moment, suggest that the risk of Covid-19 is not real, and that it does not pose a threat to public health on a global scale. However, Land Profit Generator is a 100% virtual business.

We are currently on the hunt for ambitious, driven, top achievers for several roles in our fast-growing Real Estate Education Company, The Land Profit Generator.

We pay competitive salaries, provide generous paid vacation, paid sick time, plus full medical insurance and great performance bonuses.

Best of all:

No vaccination requirement + 100% work from home = 100% perfect solution

Visit our careers page TODAY and apply for one of our available positions.

www.landprofitgenerator.com/careers

Media contact:

Barbara Lindsay

1-(602)-712-0175

SOURCE Land Profit Generator