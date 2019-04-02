Work Happiness Expert and Author Jody B. Miller's Most Recent Book on How to Find Lasting Happiness, Meaning, and Success

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and CEO Jody B. Miller's newest book, "The MISOGI Method: The Way to Achieve Lasting Happiness and Success," explores the origins of a MISOGI: an ancient and transformative Japanese ritual that has evolved into something even bigger today. In our time, a MISOGI helps people shift into a better life. Miller researched this breakthrough concept for several years and has successfully implemented it in both her professional work and personal life. Miller's mission is to increase happiness—one person at a time.

"If you do a MISOGI, your life can transform into one of lasting meaning, purpose, success, and happiness." – Jody B. Miller

With a TEDx talk that has reached over 1,000,000 views and a podcast that has reached as high as #5 in iTunes Society and Culture, Miller has helped countless individuals on their journey to find life fulfillment and purpose. In "The MISOGI Method," Miller explains how you can use a MISOGI to transform all areas of your life, whether it's in your work, relationships or personally.

The Ancient Ritual Behind Miller's Life-Changing Method

What exactly is a MISOGI? A MISOGI started as an ancient Japanese Shintō ritual of purification of the body in its entirety in order to rid oneself of negative baggage and welcome in a new, positive, life-changing spirit. While this ritual was traditionally performed by standing under an ice-cold waterfall, it has evolved into a modern-day MISOGI where people no longer need to subject themselves to freezing temperatures (unless they want to) in order to achieve positive life transformation.

Today, you can use the MISOGI Method to step outside the outer most limits of your comfort zone in order to live your best life. Here are the modern-day MISOGI elemental rules that Jody discusses in her book:

- A MISOGI is something you choose to do that takes you far outside your comfort zone.

- It must have a 50 percent or greater chance of failure (which means up to a 50 percent chance of success too).

- It can't kill you or harm others.

Transform Your Life Today – Start Using the MISOGI Method

Top athletes, leading corporations and inspiring individuals are changing the definition of happiness through the MISOGI Method.

Miller gives us the road map to finding and doing your MISOGI in her book, "The MISOGI Method."

The best news? Whether or not you fully achieve your MISOGI, the positive effects will be so lasting that you will begin to believe that the imPOSSIBLE is POSSIBLE in your life.

Take Control of Your Life Today

Regardless of age, status, or financial station, you can start using the MISOGI Method to achieve a level of happiness, fulfillment, and meaning that endures.

In the words of Jody B. Miller, "You will wake up."

About the Author: As an author, speaker, and CEO of a Strategic Management Company, Jody has helped thousands of people find true meaning in their personal and work lives.

