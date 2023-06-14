Work lights Market to Reach $48.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global work lights market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as the surge in industrial growth, an increase in outdoor events and activities, and the growing automotive industry.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Work Lights Market by Type (Portable, Tripod, Handheld, and Retractable), by Light Technology (Integrated LED, Halogen, Fluorescent), by Power Source (Plug-In, Battery), by End-Use (Construction, Warehouses, Manufacturing, Mining, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global work lights market was valued at $32.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $48.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global work lights market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as the surge in industrial growth, an increase in outdoor events and activities, and the growing automotive industry. However, high competition and the availability of substitutes restrict market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for energy efficiency and sustainability and the development of emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $32.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 $48.7 Billion CAGR 4.2 % No. of Pages in Report 308 Segments Covered Type, Light Technology, Power Source, End-Use, and Region. Drivers The surge in industrial growth Increase in outdoor activities and events The growing automotive industry Restraints High competition Availability of substitutes Opportunities Energy efficiency and sustainability Development in emerging markets

COVID-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic outbreak had a mixed impact on the global work lights market. Construction projects and manufacturing operations had been slowed down as a result of the widespread disruptions to industries and economic activity, which had temporarily reduced the demand for work lights. Due to financial difficulties, a lot of companies and people delayed non-essential expenditures, which had a negative impact on the market.

The pandemic, however, generated new opportunities for the work lights market. Workplace safety and proper lighting were given more attention as safety regulations and guidelines tightened. Work lights had been essential for ensuring visibility and lowering the risk of accidents, which helped to maintain a safe working environment. Work lights were in high demand in critical sectors that kept operating throughout the pandemic, including healthcare, logistics, and essential services, due to the increased emphasis on worker safety.

Furthermore, the work lights market also experienced an impact due to environmental consciousness. As sustainability gained prominence, individuals and organizations began shifting towards energy-efficient lighting solutions. Work lights incorporating LED technology gained popularity due to their energy-saving features, long lifespan, and superior brightness. The demand for energy-efficient work lights increased, driven by the need for both cost savings and reduced environmental impact. This has led to growth in the work lights market.

The portable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the portable segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global work lights market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that it is mostly driven by their flexibility, ease of use, and rise in demand for these lights across industries such as construction, manufacturing, and emergency services. However, the handheld and retractable segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the increasing demand for portable lighting options, driven by remote work and outdoor projects, which has created a market for handheld and retractable lights that offer flexibility and convenience. Emphasis on worker safety and adherence to safety regulations have further fueled the demand for these lights.

The halogen segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period-

Based on light technology, the halogen segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global work lights market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Halogen lights are preferred in work environments that demand robust lighting solutions because of their capacity to withstand challenging conditions and provide instant illumination. However, the fluorescent segment would display the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. owing to advancements in technology, modern fluorescent work lights offer improved start-up times, reduced flickering, and enhanced color rendering, enhancing the user experience. Additionally, the durability of fluorescent lights makes them well-suited for rugged work environments. Their long lifespan and retrofitting opportunities further contribute to their appeal.

The battery segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period-

Based on power source, the battery segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global work lights market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. The popularity of battery-powered work lights has increased due to advances in battery technology, particularly lithium-ion batteries, which have improved the performance and runtime of these lights. However, the plug-in segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise of e-commerce and online sales channels, which have expanded market reach. Energy efficiency and sustainability considerations are driving the adoption of plug-in work lights.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global work lights market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. The government initiatives in Asia-Pacific towards the construction of commercial, industrial, and residential infrastructure have created a demand for lights that are utilized in the construction industry, which positively impacts the work lights market. The region is characterized by rapid urbanization, the mining of coal for power generation, and the presence of most of the developing countries. These factors are driving the demand for various lights, which led to the demand for the work lights market in the Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

Steisone (STE)

AIS LED

Scangrip North America Inc.

KIRA Leuchten GmbH

Hugo Brennenstuhl GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft

LEDLENSER

Gentos Co., Ltd.

Horpol J.I.A.T. Horeczy SP. K.

Peterson Manufacturing

Luxgend Electronics Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global work lights market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

