Work On Your Fall Fitness In Style With G-SHOCK Women

For the Sporty Fashionista

Workout in style with the latest compact G-SHOCK Women timepieces, the GMD800-1 and GMDB800-4A. Featuring rose-gold accents and a downsized case, the watches in this collection offer an improved fit making them the perfect choice for those with smaller wrists and a chic, feminine sense of style. A back protector protects against impact, while block coloring and new materials create designs with plenty of visual impact. These models feature Bluetooth®connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App allowing users to access a number of functions to support and make workouts more effective including access to step count logs and exercise intensity levels, calories burn, as well as specifying a daily step target, creating timer combinations, and much more.

For the Vibrant, Early Riser

Start your day with a quick set of stretches accompanied by the vibrant, lime-green colorway of the GMAB800-9A. Designed and engineered to make daily training more fun and effective, this model can also be combined with the men's GBA800 Power Trainer Series to create a his-and-hers set. The watch also boasts Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected app, making sports activities even more seamless and impactful.

For the Chic Minimalist

Set up virtual workout dates or head to the gym with the minimalistc, yet chic GMAB800-7A. The watch is equipped with daily health and support functions like a 3-axis acceleromter that keeps track of step counts, a timer that lets you create up to 20 combinations of five timers each, memory for up to 200 lap records, and more allowing you to set daily goals for yourself.

All models also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Auto LED Light

1/100 Stopwatch

Lap/Split

Countdown Timer

5 Alarms

12/24 Hr. Time Formats

Full Auto Calendar

The GMD800-1 and GMDB800-4A retail for $99 while the GMAB800-9A and GMAB800-7A retail for $120. All models are available for purchase now at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

