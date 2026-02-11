Work Program Architects Opens Raleigh Office to Expand Mission of Environmental Resilience and Community-Driven Design

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Program Architects ( WPA ), an award-winning architecture and design firm based in Norfolk, Virginia, has announced the opening of a new office in Raleigh, North Carolina. This expansion reflects the firm's continued growth and its commitment to community-centered design throughout North Carolina and the Southeast.

Rae LeClair, AIA, Architect/Project Manager (left) and Sam Bowling, AIA, Managing Principal (right) of Work Program Architects' new Raleigh office.

The Raleigh office at 300 Fayetteville St. is led by Sam Bowling, managing principal and an experienced leader within WPA, along with Rae LeClair, an emerging architectural leader and project manager. The expansion positions the firm to support the Triangle's rapid growth as well as historic renovation and placemaking in smaller communities across the region such as Oxford, Morrisville, Knightdale and surrounding areas.

WPA is known for its work across civic, cultural, housing and educational sectors, with a focus on social, economic, and environmental resilience. The firm emphasizes thoughtful design solutions that respond to the unique needs of both urban centers and rural communities. The firm was recognized in 2025 by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Social Good.

"Raleigh was a natural next step for our firm," Bowling says. "The Triangle region has a deep appreciation for thoughtful design, and we are equally excited to work in halo communities of the region. Good design can play a critical role in strengthening infrastructure, preserving history and supporting long-term growth."

As North Carolina continues to experience growth alongside climate-related challenges, including increased awareness of flood risks following Hurricane Helene, WPA sees an opportunity to support communities through resilient design strategies that protect people, preserve history and strengthen neighborhoods. The firm brings experience in flood resilience, historic renovation and adaptive reuse, particularly within long-established and historically significant communities.

The expansion also provides an opportunity to continue the firm's growth. In 2025,WPA was included in both the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and among Inc.'s Best Workplaces . The firm's progressive workplace culture, including full pay transparency , helps it attract top talent.

Bowling served as lead architect on several of WPA's most recognized projects, including the Elizabeth River Project's Ryan Resilience Lab , which has earned multiple design awards and national attention, including a feature on TODAY . His portfolio also includes community-driven work such as the Mary Jackson Neighborhood Center , the historic renovation at 2510 Jefferson and significant in progress projects, including the William A. Hunton Family YMCA and Virginia Tech's Center Woods Complex .

"Sam and Rae are the perfect team to lead this new office and expand the geographic impact of our mission," says WPA co-founder and CEO Mel Price. "Their backgrounds in designing for the environmental challenges of the present and future, along with their ability to balance input from multiple stakeholders, position WPA to lead on many of the key issues shaping the built environment in the Triangle region."

LeClair has contributed to major community- and education-focused projects, including the St. Paul's Transformation initiative and the redevelopment of Maury High School . She served as lead architect on the Blue Ridge Community College Truck Driving Range , a project supporting workforce development and regional economic mobility.

"At our core, we believe in getting into communities, listening and building responsive design solutions," LeClair says. "Tactical urbanism, civic partnerships and community engagement are not add-ons for us — they're foundational to how we work."

With the Raleigh expansion, WPA aims to broaden the geographic scope of its impact while continuing its mission to design places that are resilient, inclusive, rooted in community and honor local history and culture.

For more information about Work Program Architects and its projects, visit www.wparch.com .

