Work Shield Announces Formation of Advisory Board - Appointment of Members

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Shield, an innovative workplace harassment solution for employers, announced today that it has formed an Advisory Board to provide expert guidance and strategic implementation of the Company's business, growth and awareness goals. The Advisory Board includes Google's HR Business Partner Nami Russom, Senior Vice President and CMO of Frito-Lay Jennifer Saenz and CEO of MD Medical Group Alvaro Saenz.

Nami Russom brings over ten years of expertise in business, finance, and human resources (total rewards strategy). Russom currently holds the role of Human Resources Business Partner at Google and manages operational activities of the global platform and develops end to end talent strategies to support Google's sales executives achieve business results. Russom also offers elevated expertise in recruitment, performance management, internal compliances, time management and leadership development. Russom received a degree in business administration from the University of Denver.

Jennifer Saenz is the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Frito-Lay North America where she leads strategic marketing initiatives for the multi-billion-dollar PepsiCo snacks portfolio. Saenz oversees the areas of brand marketing, innovation, strategic insights, design and media. Saenz is an expert in creating quality consumer experiences and brand trustworthiness. She received her Master of Business from the University of Pennsylvania.

Alvaro Saenz brings two decades of experience in entrepreneurship, supply chain management and corporate growth strategy with a focus on the healthcare industry. As Chief Executive Officer of MD Medical Group, Saenz oversees what is now the area's top performer in primary care, specializing in serving children and the Hispanic community. In addition, he was recently awarded D CEO's 2018 Latino Executive of the Year award. Saenz received his Master's in Finance and Marketing from the University of Pennsylvania.

Work Shield's Advisory Board combines insights and subject matter expertise from veteran professionals representing some of the world's largest brands. Work Shield utilizes the Advisory Board to help inform and guide the direction and development of its workplace harassment solutions to best equip the Company for continued success.

"We are extremely proud to have these exceptional leading experts in the realms of human resources, marketing, healthcare and business development on our Advisory Board," said Work Shield Founder and CEO, Jared Pope. "It is an honor to have such an accomplished group of individuals on our board and we look forward to cultivating with them ideas and insights that will help drive and build on the national growth and awareness to Work Shield."

About Work Shield

The Work Shield solution provides a third-party platform to help employers across the country solve and address the workplace harassment issues by providing its Employer Harassment Protection Plan, faster and more efficient investigation and resolution of these incidences, while layering on a level of legal protection for employers. To learn more about Work Shield, visit www.theworkshield.com.

