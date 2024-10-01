Work Smart, Commute Smarter: Travelpro® Altitude™ Backpacks Conquer the Daily Hustle

Travelpro Altitude trailblazes a new era for the brand with a line of pocket-packed backpacks that level up how you pack for work, play, weekends and jet set trips

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The modern workplace has been redefined, establishing new routines that demand gear that adapts with super commutes, hybrid work days, and everything in-between. With over three decades of unmatched experience as a companion to the pros, helping them stay on their A-game, Travelpro® has taken its reputation for providing durable bags to new heights with Travelpro Altitude, a line of backpacks with superior function and style that ensure only the sky - not the bag - is the limit for next-gen professionals tackling the daily hustle.

Travelpro® Altitude™ Large Expandable Travel Laptop Backpack

Packed with pockets for every accessory under the sun and crafted from ultra-strong ballistic ECOFAB™ fabric that is complimented by aircraft-grade aluminum hardware that pays homage to the brand's storied aviation legacy, Travelpro Altitude offers a smart trade-up for young professionals seeking business-class backpacks. Working smarter, not harder, Travelpro Altitude backpacks are available in three sizes – slim, for daily commuters navigating a packed subway, to medium, the perfect size to hold a set of gym clothes for an early morning workout, and large, for when you need more space to pack essentials for a quick overnight trip.

"At Travelpro we know better than anyone else the rigorous demands of modern travelers, and now we're bringing this expertise in superior functionality and durability to backpacks built for the next generation of commuters," said Rob Cooper, CEO of Travelpro. "From Travelpro® ID TheftBlock™ pockets to keep your personal information secure, to full-grain leather details that ensure a polished look, we've obsessed over every detail with Travelpro Altitude to ensure that these professionals have a backpack that meets all of their needs. Whether you're transitioning from college campus life to the workforce, or looking for a bag that can expand for weekend getaways and has room to carry your gym gear, Travelpro Altitude flexes for it all."

Built to go places, Travelpro Altitude offers 20% more packing space when fully expanded and is ready for anything – holding everything from a work laptop to earbuds, chargers, passport, water bottles, and more. Plus, the tough ballistic ECOFAB exterior, paired with ECOFAB interior lining, both water-resistant and crafted from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, work together to ensure belongings stay dry…when inevitably you forget an umbrella at home.

Available in sleek hues like Jet Black, Aviator Navy, and Stellar Navy/Grey, the collection gives a subtle nod to the flight crews who use and trust Travelpro.

The Travelpro Altitude line is backed by the brand's Built For a Lifetime Limited Warranty and is available now on Travelpro.com, with prices ranging from $76.49 to $280.49. Additional soft bag offerings in the Travelpro Altitude line will be available starting in November.

About Travelpro

For over 35 years, Travelpro has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern-day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know,' ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on suitcase for the seventh year in a row. Additionally, Gear Patrol ranked Travelpro's VersaPack®+ Collection as the "softside suitcase to end all softside suitcases," while Forbes: Travel Awards and CBS News named Travelpro as having the best softside luggage on the market.

