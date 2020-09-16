Work Truck Solutions and Hitachi Capital America Corp. Collaborate to Better Serve Work Truck Dealerships

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Truck Solutions launches an alliance with Hitachi Capital America (HCA) to provide finance solutions to better serve work truck dealers and their commercial buyers.

Hitachi

Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions explained, "This industry has lagged in technology innovation and we are proud to deliver digital services to commercial shoppers to make their buying experience more efficient through the online marketplace. Partnering with Hitachi Capital America, who combines a personalized approach with our enabling technology, truly adds value to the entire commercial ecosystem."

Dealerships that subscribe to Work Truck Solutions national inventory online marketplace, Comvoy, will have access to competitive finance offerings through commercial financing industry veteran, Hitachi Capital America.

Dave Herring, VP/GM of HCA's Work Truck Finance, added, "In our 20 years of providing commercial financing, the dealer has always been at the center of everything we do. We recognized a kindred spirit in Work Truck Solutions, and through this relationship, we can share our expertise in conjunction with their user-friendly selling solution. This helps the dealer tailor their sales approach to the customer's vehicle preferences."

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Truck Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and body upfitters. Their innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Their national marketplace, Comvoy, seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business.

About Hitachi Capital America Corp.

Hitachi Capital America provides financing and services solutions that help businesses in the U.S. and Canada achieve their growth objectives. Our offerings include retail and wholesale financing for work truck dealers, mobility supply chain solutions, vendor programs for OEMs, inventory finance solutions for technology dealers, structure finance solutions for a variety of projects and as-a-service needs, and asset-based lending for a variety of businesses.

In keeping with our social innovation focus, HCA strives to improve society by supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. We are proud to provide solutions that enable energy efficiency and mobility improvements for many businesses and organizations. Learn more at www.hitachicapitalamerica.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Kinell

855-987-4544

[email protected]

SOURCE Work Truck Solutions