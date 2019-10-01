CHICO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Truck Solutions, the company that simplified the commercial vehicle business for dealerships across the US, just released their newest product: FrontLine. FrontLine is laser-focused on displaying and promoting the dealer's commercial inventory online, catering to the way commercial buyers want to shop. This new offering is based on Work Truck Solutions' research, which shows that work trucks and vans that display both on-lot photos and rich body details gain more buyer interest and therefore turn faster than vehicles missing these important buyer specifics. FrontLine makes it easy for dealers to display these important commercial vehicle details and improve the quality and stickiness of their online shoppers.

Work Truck Solutions Releases FrontLine

"Our dealers give us their inventory feed and we take care of the rest... They tell us that managing their online inventory used to take hours of administrative work and now it only takes minutes," Kathryn Schifferle, Founder & CEO of Work Truck Solutions explained. "All Work Truck Solutions products use our trademarked Vocational Carousel, with its iconic wireframe interface, to help commercial buyers visually find the specialized work truck or van they need––in just two clicks. We specifically created FrontLine to help those dealers whose first and only priority is to get their commercial inventory in front of their customers, online, in the best way possible," Schifferle expanded.

By adding FrontLine to their offerings, Work Truck Solutions now gives dealers the flexibility to build the custom package that matches their needs. After a dealer has implemented FrontLine to maximize their commercial vehicle online display, Work Truck Solutions provides a variety of Dealer Solutions to augment their commercial business. Dealers can enhance their commercial business with commercial management Tools, advanced Analytics, and customized commercial website Content that includes 24/7 technical support plus marketing consultations that help increase quality traffic and expand their commercial vehicle business.

"Hands down the best way to showcase commercial inventory. No cumbersome searches. This narrows down in seconds. Also, Work Truck Solutions is a great partner, helping us to increase sales and manage our inventory better. Good for any dealer size or level of experience," commented AJ Hewitson, Commercial and Fleet Sales Director at Paradise Chevrolet, who has been a Work Truck Solutions customer since 2014. Paradise Chevrolet, in Temecula, California, realized early in the game that offering their commercial buyers an easy way to shop was critical to growing their commercial business.

Since Work Truck Solutions launched service for their first dealer seven years ago, they have continued to meet dealer requests to provide solutions for rapidly growing, profitable commercial opportunities. Today, with retail car sales and margins down, Work Truck Solutions provides dealers with best practices and benchmarks for success in the commercial space, growing incrementally at 5-10% per year, depending on the specific market area. For a dealer market opportunity assessment, email your dealer information to info@worktrucksolutions.com .

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions offers dealerships, OEMs, body manufacturers and distributors solutions that optimize their commercial business and provide their buyers the industry's best online commercial vehicle shopping experience. Through partnerships with major industry stakeholders, Work Truck Solutions helps the entire industry work better together and sell more trucks. Find out more by visiting www.worktrucksolutions.com .

Contact:

Juliet Roufchaie

530.328.0819 ext 265

223969@email4pr.com

SOURCE Work Truck Solutions