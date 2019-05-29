Work Truck Solutions Welcomes Gerry Ogris to Drive Key Business Development

CHICO, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Truck Solutions, the automotive ecommerce platform for commercial dealerships, is announcing that Gerry Ogris has joined them to advise them in their business development. Ogris has more than nine years of VP sales and operations experience at Cox/Dealertrack Technologies and 17 years in various field sales management roles at Reynolds and Reynolds.

Ogris will align marketing and sales efforts to find new opportunities for Work Truck Solutions. Tracking market growth and emerging trends, Ogris will develop growth strategies and major client relationships. His extensive experience in software solutions for automotive dealerships makes him highly qualified to drive Work Truck Solutions' SaaS business forward.

"I'll be responsible for building deeper relationships in the commercial truck supply chain distribution channels," Ogris said. "The commercial vehicle industry is still an underserved market, and I know Work Truck Solutions can bring a lot of automation and efficiency to improve the buying experience and reduce friction. I'm relying on my team and their history with automotive technologies to help us do that."

Ogris joins Work Truck Solutions at a time when they're launching their own regional symposiums on commercial truck sales. On May 8th and 9th, Work Truck Solutions hosted an inaugural work truck event in Atlanta, Georgia, with guests from as far as Florida in attendance. Hosting these events to provide guidance for dealerships and offer a place for dealers to network is an important step in Work Truck Solutions' mission to help the entire industry work better together, the company said.

"We're excited to welcome Gerry to the company," said CEO and founder of Work Truck Solutions, Kathryn Schifferle. "Our commercial platform enables dealerships to manage the great opportunity they have with commercial sales. Gerry's industry experience will help us to leverage our commercial expertise so dealers can grow even more quickly into this expanding opportunity," said Schifferle. "We are always focused on helping our dealerships; as our integration with commercial industry partners increases, so does our value to dealerships."

Work Truck Solutions offers OEMs, dealerships, body and upfit manufacturers and their distributors solutions to optimize their commercial business and provide their buyers the industry's best online commercial vehicle shopping experience. Through their partnerships with major industry stakeholders, Work Truck Solutions helps the entire industry work better together and sell more trucks. Find out more by visiting www.worktrucksolutions.com or emailing 215483@email4pr.com.

