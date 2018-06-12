CHICO, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Truck Solutions is announcing that Tony Solano has joined the company as their VP of Sales. Tony's previous experience in Automotive DMS, SaaS, and CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) makes him highly qualified to lead the growth of Work Truck Solutions, a company building business solutions in the work truck industry.

Work Truck Solutions Welcomes New VP of Sales, Tony Solano

Tony is responsible for leading in-house sales managers and field representatives in building relationships with dealerships, OEMs, body manufacturers, distributors, and other industry contacts. When asked about his role, Tony said, "The work truck industry runs on relationships, and we're going to focus on leveraging the trust we have earned from our over 850 dealers to build even more value for our partners. As commercial dealerships, or dealerships considering entering the commercial business, see how much value and support our solutions provide, our growth will be exponential."

Tony has held a number of executive sales positions over the past 28 years at Cincom Systems, Coresystems Software, Advantage Business Consulting Group, WS Technologies, Automotive Risk Management, and ADP, where he was the National Strategic Accounts Director of Sales. He led strong sales results in North America, Central and South America, and EAME (Europe, Africa, Middle East) regularly exceeding targeted sales goals.

Tony joins the company at a time when Work Truck Solutions has been delivering measurable results and introducing new solutions. These include: a simple way for dealerships to manage pricing and incentives for blocks of vehicles at a time; a social media ad management solution; and a new suite of solutions for body manufacturers and distributors, which Work Truck Solutions unveiled in March at the Work Truck Show.

"This is the perfect time to be welcoming Tony to the team," stated Kathryn Schifferle, CEO and founder of Work Truck Solutions. "With all the new solutions we just introduced, there are many new values that Tony and his sales team can leverage to help our partners in the industry. There is a lot of opportunity ahead of us, and I am confident and excited to have Tony on board."

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the commercial vehicle inventory solution that enables dealerships, and their truck buyers, to view complete work truck inventory. That inventory is searchable by chassis and body type, enabling a simplified online process for locating, quoting and planning work truck inventory. Work Truck Solutions partners with, and provides solutions for, OEMs, fleet management companies, body manufacturers and distributors across the country. Find out more about their solutions at www.worktrucksolutions.com, or email info@worktrucksolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Nikolus Cook

196975@email4pr.com

855-987-4544 ex:254

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/work-truck-solutions-welcomes-new-vp-of-sales-tony-solano-300664716.html

SOURCE Work Truck Solutions

Related Links

http://www.worktrucksolutions.com

