Work2Live Sets Out To Tackle Employee Turnover

MIAMI, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Work2Live, a Miami-based tech company that provides employers with an employee rewards and lifestyle benefits platform has launched a new technology aimed at providing companies with a way to combat turnover and burnout. As employees continue to expect much more in the way of benefits and are constantly holding employers accountable to delivering on work-life balance, Work2Live is giving employers a tangible way to answer those demands. "We're getting in-front of these critical expectations which are not going to go away," said Work2Live CEO Greg DiCarlo. "Millennials will make up over 75% of the workforce by 2025 and Gen Z will be coming in with enhancements on these current expectations."

Work2Live delivers on its promise of work-life balance in 3 key areas: Experiences, members-only hotel deals, and curated well-being resources. By offering deeply discounted rates on anything from a weekend outing with the family to hot air balloon tours over Napa Valley to racing exotics cars, employees can pick and choose how and when they live life outside of work. In addition, the platform offers over 10,000 hotel properties worldwide and hand selected well-being partnership including massage on demand, gym pass memberships and even healthy eats.

Furthering these perks is Work2Live's pioneering endeavor in a new financial tool known as an LSA or Lifestyle Spending Account. Employers can now reward employees with actual dollars to spend on these life experiences, offering yet another layer of rewards in the delivery of lifestyle benefits.

For more information or inquiries, please contact info@work2live.com or visit www.work2live.com

SOURCE Work2Live

Related Links

http://www.work2live.com

