Work4Flow's Now Assist Readiness Evaluation solution purchased by ServiceNow to accelerate agentic AI adoption

This notable purchase provides a structured framework to evaluate AI readiness, identify automation gaps and align use cases with real business outcomes.

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Work4Flow Inc., a leading and trusted agentic AI implementation partner for ServiceNow, today announced that it has sold its flagship solution, Now Assist Readiness Evaluation, to ServiceNow. The purchase of this solution marks a significant milestone in Work4Flow's mission to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. The Now Assist Readiness Evaluation will now be integrated deeper into the ServiceNow ecosystem to help customers prepare to unlock even greater value from their AI investments, accelerating AI adoption, scaling enterprise automation and delivering measurable ROI for customers across industries.

As organizations increasingly adopt agentic AI and Now Assist capabilities across product suites and business verticals, the need for structured assessment and evaluation is more critical than ever. Now Assist Readiness Evaluation further enables rapid assessment and rollout of agentic AI and Now Assist features, helping teams drive even faster deployments, reduce risk and unlock tangible outcomes with confidence.

Since its launch, Now Assist Readiness Evaluation has played a critical role in deploying Now Assist across Fortune 500 enterprises, high-growth SaaS firms, global universities and healthcare leaders. With continued adoption and a growing pipeline into 2026, the accelerator remains a catalyst for measurable value in the age of agentic AI.

"We built Now Assist Readiness Evaluation to help scale agentic AI adoption for ServiceNow," said Sanjay Gupta, CEO & founder, Work4Flow. "By making readiness measurable, we help customers accelerate enablement and realize ROI faster and by joining forces with ServiceNow, we can scale best practices and deliver that value from day one."

"Impactful business transformation starts with a clear understanding of your organization's AI readiness," said Jon Sigler, EVP and GM of AI Platform at ServiceNow. "As we expand the tools and resources available to assess, deploy, and scale agentic AI across the enterprise, we're helping customers move forward with confidence and accelerate time to value."

Eachagentic AI app from Work4Flow delivers purpose-built functionality to help organizations accelerate time-to-value, eliminate hidden blockers such as untracked instance customizations, enhance planning and maximize ROI across their digital workflows.

About Work4Flow

Work4Flow is a partner of ServiceNow that focuses on agentic AI implementation, helping customers onboard into the agentic journey. Work4Flow has created a vast array of agentic AI Skill-Kit apps on the ServiceNow Store specializing in Now Assist, building custom agentic AI solutions, and developing CMDB integration connectors to deliver exceptional value for OT, Customer Service Management, Field Service Management, Strategic Portfolio Management, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence. They are also among the Top 10 partners in number of Now Assist and agentic deployments.

A team of 80+ skilled ServiceNow engineers providing support across the USA, India, UK and Singapore.

