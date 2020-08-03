Workable announces release of New World of Work survey report

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Workable, the world's leading hiring platform, released its New World of Work survey report . The report focused on the changes in the work environment, the subsequent major shifts, and the new challenges going forward in response to COVID-19.

"Whether it's a catalyst or the direct cause, COVID-19 is pushing us towards a new world of working and living," said Workable CEO Nikos Moraitakis. "What that will look like, and when it'll happen, we're not entirely sure yet. But this study will push the conversation as we work towards a new and very different future."

A total of 356 business and HR leaders from numerous industries completed the 30-question survey.

Major findings include:

Remote work is the big paradigm shift

Tech adoption is the top priority when shifting to remote

Employee engagement and remote hiring/onboarding are major concerns going forward

Additional insights include:

The spread of COVID-19 forced 62.6% of businesses to move fully to a remote-first environment. Another 32.3% moved part of their operations to remote.

56.5% plan to make remote permanent for some of their workforce going forward.

68% of those going remote did it without disruption because they had technology in place. And 46.1% will prioritize tech when going remote in future.

7 in 10 education workers said they could go remote – but technology isn't in place for it.

Candidate engagement/evaluation/onboarding will be major pain points, more so in remote.

Executives worry more about productivity while employees are more concerned about engagement.

Even in the open-ended answers, there was no clear solution to navigate this new world of work. It presents fresh challenges that require a new way of thinking.

In short, COVID-19 is forcing us to evolve. We now must figure out how to do it. Nikos outlines his thoughts here .

Background:

