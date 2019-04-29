Workato Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workato, the leading intelligent integration and automation platform, announced today that it has again been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service for the second consecutive year. The report evaluated 17 total software vendors and placed Workato in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"A typical enterprise today uses over 1000 applications. And this number is growing, primarily driven by lines of business buying best-of-breed SaaS apps. In order to keep up with the ever increasing need for integrations and automations between these apps, enterprises are recognizing the need to adopt modern platforms that both IT and business teams can use," said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. "To us, being recognized again as a Leader further solidifies the momentum we are seeing and validates the need for platforms that deliver results fast."

In the report, Gartner noted vendors in the Leaders quadrant: "Leaders have thousands of clients for their EiPaaS offering, and often many thousands of indirect users through embedded versions of the platform and 'freemium' options. They have a solid reputation, with notable market presence and a proven track record in enabling multiple integration use cases—often supported by the large global networks of their partners. Their platforms are well-proven and functionally rich, with regular releases to rapidly address this fast-evolving market. As the market evolves to provide further capabilities over the coming months and years, the Leaders are well-positioned to remain dominant, although leadership cannot be taken for granted. In the fast-moving EiPaaS market, one misstep could have catastrophic consequences."

Workato is the only Intelligent Automation Platform: an AI-enabled platform that requires no coding, thus empowering both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate complex business workflows faster than ever without compromising security and governance. The company has grown over 200% in 2018 alone as it transforms how businesses work, collaborate, and automate workflows across every department. Over 4,300 of the world's fastest growing companies use Workato to automate business-critical processes like employee onboarding, order to cash, lead management, and more.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report or learn more about Workato at https://www.workato.com.

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, et al., 23 April 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Workato

Workato is the operating system for today's fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader, it is the only intelligent automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 4,300 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators.

For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Blog: http://www.workato.com/blog

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/workato

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workato

SOURCE Workato

Related Links

http://www.workato.com

