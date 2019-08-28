Workato Launches the First Automation Marketplace

It's now known that automation is an imperative for businesses - according to a new McKinsey Global Survey , organizations in every region and industry are automating at least some business processes. However, the same survey indicates that only a slight majority have succeeded at meeting their targets. With so many integrations and automations that must be implemented across a business, many leaders aren't sure where to start or what exactly should be implemented.

The Automation Marketplace showcases best practices from 400,000 workflows created by over 4,300 companies, and covering over 1000 of the most popular business applications today. It features industry-specific, high-value automations across multiple company functions and can be implemented by domain experts, bringing peace of mind and extra bandwidth to the often already overloaded systems teams.

"Think of Workato's Automation Marketplace as the AppExchange for automations," said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. "As an intelligent automation platform, we have a holistic view of what thousands of companies are doing. This marketplace allows us to give guidance on automation best practices and ensure fast and successful implementation."

A Marketplace Powered by the only Automation Community and a Rich Partner EcoSystem

Built on top of the Workato platform, the Automation Marketplace also allows you to work with System Integrator (SI) accelerators and frameworks to enhance customer value and time to market. At launch, it provides fully formed solutions for different verticals created by the experts, like Connor Group, Dispatch, Hoosh Marketing, MCF Tech, Praecipio, Quandry, Rubicon Red, Solomon Group, Synaptek, and Venn Group and includes:

Transformational automations, integrations, and bots for each line of business

Implementation plans including demo videos, screenshots and expert content to start automating quickly

Access to experts to get up and running in weeks

Workato is the only platform with an automation community and with over 400,000 recipes, they are in a unique position to help businesses understand automation needs for business-critical processes such as:

Account-Based Marketing

Quote to Cash

Lead Enrichment

Lead Routing

Employee Onboarding

IT Incident Management

Sales Deal Desk

PTO Approval

Virtual IT Helpdesk

The announcement of Workato's Automation Solution Gallery was made at its conference Business Systems Magic , which brings together business systems leaders from top companies including Atlassian, Google, Slack, Square, Segment, Workday, Zendesk, Stitch Fix, Fastly, Elastic, and others. The event is vendor-neutral and designed by business systems leaders, for business systems leaders to learn best practices around systems, integration, automation, app procurement, security and more directly from the leaders in their industry.

About Workato

Workato is the operating system for today's fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only intelligent automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 4,300 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:

