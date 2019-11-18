Workato Unveils New Product Release to Enable Companies To Scale Automations Across the Enterprise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workato , the leader and the fastest growing Enterprise Automation platform, today announced new innovations to further its product roadmap in the areas of collaborative workspaces, enhanced security and governance, embedding, and the automation community. The updates come on the heels of the completion of Workato's $70 million Series C funding round.

SaaS has caused an explosion in the adoption of best-of-breed tools across business functions, such as sales, marketing, and human resources. An unwanted side effect has been the rapid growth in data silos and fragmented workflows that has led to poor customer and employee experiences. Workato's Enterprise Automation platform addresses these challenges with a platform for data integration and workflow automation that can be used by both IT and business teams.

"For enterprises to achieve the benefits of automation across their entire organization, they need a single automation platform that can be pervasively used by both their IT and business teams. The latest Workato product release helps enterprises further accelerate and achieve automation at scale," said Gautham Viswanathan, Founder and Head of Products at Workato. "With more than 70,000 users and 400,000 community recipes, our customers and partners are helping to establish Workato recipes as the lingua franca for work automation."

The new Workato release includes:

Collaborative Workspaces for Enterprise-Wide Automations

The success of automation programs relies heavily on engagement between IT and business functions. Collaborative Workspaces enables marketing, finance, sales, HR, IT, and other teams to build automations in their own workspace. For example, the marketing Workspace can be set up to be used by members of the marketing team, with tools and connectivity to build out automations for marketing initiatives. All Workspaces can be monitored and managed centrally for security and governance.

Workspace management includes:

Governance dashboard: A single view to monitor and manage activity and usage across multiple Workspaces in an organization.

A single view to monitor and manage activity and usage across multiple Workspaces in an organization. Lifecycle management: Enhanced tooling with manifests and packages to manage the lifecycle of automations from design to deployment and integration with popular DevOps, testing, and deployment automation tools.

Enhanced Security and Governance

Securing customer data is a core value of Workato. Workato includes tools to monitor system security, and manage privileges, audit logs and security policies. The enhanced security and governance feature will help customers meet the most rigorous governance and compliance requirements.

Third-party security and monitoring: In addition to Workato monitoring and audit features, customers can stream account and job activity data into third-party tools to comply with their internal IT policies, and support all systems with a common set of security and management tools.

In addition to Workato monitoring and audit features, customers can stream account and job activity data into third-party tools to comply with their internal IT policies, and support all systems with a common set of security and management tools. Data segregation: In addition to encrypting data at rest, a unique encryption key is used for each customer to further meet exacting security requirements.

In addition to encrypting data at rest, a unique encryption key is used for each customer to further meet exacting security requirements. Continuous Key Rotation: By regularly rotating the key used for encrypting data, Workato significantly reduces the attack surface area to eliminate vulnerability and help businesses meet stringent compliance requirements.

Embedding Workato

Leading SaaS providers are embedding Workato's full library of connectors, and robust iPaaS to power integrations for their customers. This allows them to focus on their core product, win new business, and improve product stickiness and customer retention.

Key features include:

Unique Embedding Options: Flexible options include Blackbox for solving immediate integration needs, White-label for a branded experience, and Embed for a seamless in-product experience.

Flexible options include for solving immediate integration needs, for a branded experience, and for a seamless in-product experience. Fully customizable experiences: Product teams can easily create the UX they want from branding, provisioning, and onboarding to creating custom packages and plans.

Product teams can easily create the UX they want from branding, provisioning, and onboarding to creating custom packages and plans. Private communities: SaaS products can create private communities for sharing and reusing automations that are available only to their customers.

Automation Community

Workato's Automation Community provides curated automations created and shared by more than 70,000 Workato users across geographies, industries, and business functions. The number of free and ready-to-use automations has steadily increased to more than 400,000 and continues to grow.

Key features include:

Recipe Collections: Gives users a jumpstart on building common automations, such lead management, order to cash, employee onboarding, ticket resolution, and more, by using recipes built by peers and partners.

Gives users a jumpstart on building common automations, such lead management, order to cash, employee onboarding, ticket resolution, and more, by using recipes built by peers and partners. Connector Marketplace: Enables developers and partners to create and publish connectors to their apps using the Workato Connector SDK.

Workato is the operating system for today's fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only enterprise automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 6,000 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:

