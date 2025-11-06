WorkBetterNow Named a 2025 Inc. Power Partner and Earns Second Consecutive Inc. 5000 Honor

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkBetterNow (WBN), a leading provider of high-performing remote talent to U.S. businesses, is proud to announce it has been named a 2025 Inc. Power Partner by Inc.—a recognition awarded to the top B2B companies that have a proven track record of driving meaningful growth for small and midsize businesses (SMBs).

This award follows another milestone: WBN's second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., where it continues to rank among the top 15% of honorees.

"Helping SMBs solve the talent crisis is why we exist," said Rob Levin , Co-Founder of WorkBetterNow. "When every role in a business is mission-critical, having the right people in the right seats can be transformative. It's incredibly rewarding to see our clients grow faster, operate more efficiently, and retain customers longer—all because they have the talent they need to win."

WorkBetterNow's "talent-as-a-service" model gives growing businesses seamless access to exceptional professionals in Latin America, from executive assistants and operations managers to customer service reps and marketing pros. WBN's clients experience significant productivity gains, improved scalability, and reduced hiring friction, without sacrificing quality or cultural fit.

"WorkBetterNow's professionals have been wonderful," said Peter Morandi, CEO of Eastman Cooke Construction. "They took on roles we didn't even know we needed, but are now critical. They let our estimators and project managers focus more deeply on their main tasks, relieving them of admin work. It's been nearly flawless; their dedication is impressive. We've even heard our subcontractors comment on it. The bottom line? We're not just hitting productivity marks; we're exceeding them."

WorkBetterNow has become a strategic partner for forward-thinking business leaders. The company's proprietary client experience process enables clients to hire quickly, onboard effectively, and retain talent long-term, contributing to WBN's own rapid growth and high client referral rate.

"At WBN, over 70% of our internal team comes from the same talent pool we offer our clients," said Andrew Cohen , CEO and Co-Founder. "We know firsthand what great remote talent can do because we live it every day."

Co-founder Rob Levin, a 30-year SMB advocate and serial entrepreneur, has recently published The New Talent Playbook , which is a field guide for business leaders navigating the new world of work. The book covers actionable strategies for building high-performing teams, with an emphasis on remote culture, AI, and offshore hiring.

As a 2025 Power Partner, WBN joins an elite group of companies recognized for fueling client success in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Learn more about WBN's appearance on the Power Partner honoree list here . Learn more about WBN's appearance on the Inc. 5000 list here .

About WorkBetterNow

WorkBetterNow (WBN) provides outstanding remote talent to small and midsize businesses. Our highly skilled and pre-vetted Latin American professionals are tailor-matched for each client's unique needs. Hundreds of growing companies turn to WBN to unleash their potential through our exceptional talent, ease of hiring, and ongoing support. Learn more at workbetternow.com .

Media Contact:

Kacia Hughett

WorkBetterNow

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkBetterNow