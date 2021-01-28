WorkBoard Adds Two Senior Executives, Margo Georgiadis and Cathleen Benko, to its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkBoard, Inc. has appointed two new senior executives to its Board of Directors. Margo Georgiadis, former CEO of Ancestry.com, and Cathy Benko, former vice chair and managing principal of Deloitte LLP, join the WorkBoard board as the company continues to grow more than 100% year over year. Its Enterprise Results Platform and expert OKR services are widely used in organizations like Microsoft, Cisco, Juniper, IBM, and others to align, measure, and maximize results quarter after quarter.

Margo Georgiadis is a highly respected and experienced chief executive. At Ancestry.com, Margo led its rapid growth in part by driving deeper alignment on results and differentiation. As President of the Americas at Google, she ran commercial operations and ad sales for many years where she cultivated her belief in the power of OKRs to drive sharp focus, fast growth, and high alignment. In addition to executive positions at Mattel and Discover, Margo was a partner at McKinsey & Company for 13 years. She sits on the board of McDonald's. Georgiadis was introduced to WorkBoard CEO Deidre Paknad through the nonprofit organization All Raise.

Cathy Benko, former Deloitte LLP vice chair, held a succession of leadership roles across several Deloitte practices. She is a U.S. patent holder and best-selling author of several books on alignment and high performing organizations – her areas of passion and expertise. In addition to the WorkBoard board, Cathy sits on the board of directors at NIKE, Inc., and Prime Impact Capital.

Deidre Paknad, CEO and co-founder of WorkBoard, said: "Margo and Cathy both have tremendous experience leading large best-in-class organizations to high performance and they're both passionate about the importance of alignment, focus, and transparency in stellar results. I'm delighted to tap their wisdom as we continue to shape the enterprise results category, expand customer value, and grow quickly."

"CEOs all want to accelerate growth, purposefully engage their organization in driving the vision, and foster a culture of ownership and accountability -- these have become even more important since the pandemic began. WorkBoard's Enterprise Results Management platform and Outcome Mindset Method make these much easier to achieve at speed and scale; it's quickly becoming a strategic imperative," said Margo. "I've long known the power of OKRs to drive growth, so I'm delighted to join the board and help the WorkBoard team expand their lead at a time when executives in every sector have come to recognize that power."

"I've spent a career helping organizations achieve their best performance and addressing the alignment and accountability friction that holds them back. As the rate of market and workplace change accelerates, this friction increases exponentially. Delivering high performance and the ability to align and mobilize an organization on its purpose are now inextricably linked. I'm delighted to join WorkBoard's board and help Deidre scale its reach," said Cathy. "WorkBoard's solution is a game-changer and its successes in the world's largest companies have made it the new standard for nimble, purpose-driven organizations driving growth."

WorkBoard's other directors and investors include; David Ulevitch, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz; Jeff Richards, Managing Partner, GGV Capital; Nagraj Kashyap, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft and Global Head at M12; Deidre Paknad, CEO and co-founder WorkBoard; and Gill Cogan, General Partner, Opus Capital.

About Cathleen Benko

Throughout her Deloitte career, Benko has held senior operational appointments and market-facing lead client service roles for global companies, digital giants and cutting-edge start-ups alike. In addition to her public board positions at NIKE, Inc. and Prime Impact Capital, Cathy holds board positions at nonprofits Stanford Institute for Research In The Social Sciences, the International Women's Forum, American Corporate Partners and the National Association of Corporate Directors. Cathy is lead author of several best-selling books including The Corporate Lattice: Achieving High Performance in the Changing World of Work (Harvard Business Review Press, 2010), Mass Career Customization (Harvard Business School Press, 2007) and Connecting the Dots: Aligning Projects With Objectives in Unpredictable Times (Harvard Business School Press, 2003). She chairs Harvard Business School/NC's Advisory Council and is a former member of its global alumni board.

About Margo Georgiadis

Georgiadis serves on the boards of McDonald's, AppLovin, Handshake and Rodan and Fields. While CEO and Board Member of Ancestry, she instituted OKRs to further the rebuilding and strengthening of its business. Previously, she was CEO of Mattel; President of Google Americas; COO of Groupon; EVP and CMO of Discover Financial Services and a partner at the global consultancy McKinsey & Company. She champions STEM education and advancing women in leadership, including supporting organizations such as Made with Code and Girls Who Code and serving on the Boards of Catalyst and the Committee of 200.

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard's Enterprise Results Platform and results advisory services unlock growth and competitive advantage for enterprises through high alignment, strong focus, and transparency. Its unique approach to OKRs, the Outcome Mindset Method™, fosters inherent ambition and enables large organizations to quickly adapt and accelerate; over 2500 OKR coaches from companies around the world have been certified in the methodology. WorkBoard is based in Redwood City, Calif. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, Workday Ventures, and Microsoft's M12. For more information, visit www.workboard.com or follow the company on Twitter @WorkBoardInc.

