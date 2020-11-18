WorkBoard Fall Results Summit Sets Stage for 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workboard, Inc. 's Fall Results Summit is bringing together the world's leading OKR experts, advocates and apprentices to share expertise with the OKR agile alignment methodology and WorkBoard's results platform. The event runs through November 19 and will convene nearly 900 attendees from more than 400 companies with 16 guest experts sharing their expertise. The sessions address three themes: accelerating the OKR journey, the new rhythms of work, and building stronger results rituals.

A dozen leaders from some of the world's largest and fastest growing companies will share the results they've achieved in 2020 with the WorkBoard's OKR process and platform despite the chaos. Several CEOs will share their improved financial performance, product executives will reveal accelerated innovation, and HR executives will showcase the improvements in employee confidence and engagement. Guest speakers include:

Phil Clark , Global Technical Director, 3M

, Global Technical Director, Nanci Taylor , VP of Enterprise Business Agility, IBM

, VP of Enterprise Business Agility, IBM Judy Dutton , Head of Talent Management, Juniper Networks

, Head of Talent Management, Juniper Networks Woody Talcove , CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and CEO, LexisNexis Special Services Inc.

, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and CEO, LexisNexis Special Services Inc. Jason Unger , Director of Support Planning, Microsoft

, Director of Support Planning, Microsoft Jessica Burnham , Senior Director & Chief of Staff, and Emily Bruzzone , Manager, OKR Operations, Office of the COO at Workday

, Senior Director & Chief of Staff, and , Manager, OKR Operations, Office of the COO at Workday Kelly Hollinger , CIO, Vibra Healthcare

, CIO, Vibra Healthcare Brian Manougian , Director Strategy & Planning, Zendesk

, Director Strategy & Planning, Zendesk Erik Huddleston , CEO, Aprimo

"Delivering great business results now requires higher agility, alignment, and transparency from our organizations. CEOs around the globe are turning to OKRs and similar high-velocity alignment methodologies with WorkBoard to iterate faster, align results more efficiently, and drive an outcome focus in the face of intense distraction -- this Summit is the braintrust of wisdom and expertise these CEOs and their teams need to quickly succeed," said WorkBoard CEO and co-founder Deidre Paknad. "We are delighted to bring together this impressive group of leaders and learners a second time this year to share expertise when it's most needed."

For more information, or to register, please visit www.workboard.com/resultssummit2020 .

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard's Enterprise Results Platform, results advisory services and OKR coaching program help organizations harness the competitive advantages and growth speed of high alignment, accountability and transparency. It is the leader in large enterprise OKRs with large-scale adoption at Cisco, Microsoft, Juniper, Zuora, 3M, Zendesk, Reliance, GHX, Comcast, and many others. WorkBoard is a pioneer in OKR coaching, working with thousands of teams to align and measure results and through its popular OKR Coach Certification program launched in 2018 with over 2,500 certified coach graduates today. WorkBoard is based in Redwood City, Calif. and its investors include Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, Workday Ventures and Microsoft's M12. For more information, visit www.workboard.com or follow the company on Twitter @WorkBoardInc.

