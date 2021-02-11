WorkBoard Grows 100% in 2020, Adds Chief Revenue Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkBoard, provider of the groundbreaking Enterprise Results Platform and the Outcome Mindset Method for enterprise OKRs, announced today that it doubled sales in 2020 and has named Abbie McBride chief revenue officer.

Abbie McBride, Chief Revenue Officer, WorkBoard

In 2020, existing customers Microsoft, Cisco and 30 others expanded their adoption of the WorkBoard platform and OKRs to adapt to macro changes and drive their best outcomes. Building on its strong base in growth tech and large tech, WorkBoard welcomed 45 new customers including Zendesk, Avalara, Toast, Nutanix, and Aprimo as well as healthcare, life sciences, and manufacturing customers like 3M, Edward Lifesciences, Deluxe, and others. WorkBoard channel partners led OKR and platform adoption at 14 additional customers.

In Gartner's recent publication on The OKR Renaissance, it described OKRs as "strategic fabric" and pointed out that "cross-functional alignment matters as much as the hierarchical kind." Gartner asserts that "over the next couple of years OKRs will be spreading much further, both within tech and in verticals beyond it," which is very much evidenced in the rapid uptake of the WorkBoard platform.

"Organizations must quickly iterate on strategic priorities and ensure everyone is able to work with purpose without the benefits of proximity. Our customers were well prepared to thrive in 2020, and new customers were able to quickly increase their strategic agility," said Deidre Paknad, CEO and co-founder of WorkBoard. "Abbie joins at a growth inflection for WorkBoard and her expert leadership will help us continue to shape the market, drive fast value to customers, and help WorkBoard grow 100% in 2021 and beyond."

Prior to WorkBoard, Abbie was chief revenue officer at Fundbox, a venture-backed high-growth fintech company. There, she ran sales, business development, channel, customer service, and revenue operations globally. She previously was vice president of sales for Oracle's utilities business, and regional vice president of sales and engagement leader at Opower.

Said McBride: "I'm thrilled to join WorkBoard at a time when leaders everywhere are moving to align on outcomes and connect people to work with purpose. WorkBoard's platform has been embraced by the most respected and valuable companies in the world, and its mission has never been so important."

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard's Enterprise Results Platform and results advisory services unlock growth and competitive advantage for customers through high alignment, strong focus and transparency using OKRs. WorkBoard is a pioneer in OKR coaching, working with thousands of teams to align and measure results and certifying over 3,500 OKR coaches in the Outcome Mindset Method[™] since launching its popular OKR Coach Certification program in 2018. WorkBoard is based in Redwood City, Calif. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, Workday Ventures and Microsoft's M12. For more information, visit www.workboard.com or follow the company on Twitter @WorkBoardInc.

SOURCE WorkBoard

Related Links

http://www.workboard.com

