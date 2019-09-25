WorkBoard Hires First CFO as Rapid Growth Continues

Damji joins WorkBoard after more than seven years at SurveyMonkey where he served as the company's Vice President of Finance, responsible for building and leading the FP&A and investor relations functions, and was instrumental in the company's IPO in September 2018. He also held leadership positions in the company's treasury and procurement functions, and M&A activities. Damji's hiring is another 2019 milestone for WorkBoard that in March completed a $23 million Series B investment led by GGV Capital.

"WorkBoard's business is growing rapidly as CEOs in large enterprise and fast-scaling companies increasingly recognize that deeper results alignment and accountability are the keys to unlocking higher growth in their organizations," said Deidre Paknad, CEO and co-founder of WorkBoard. "We're seeing explosive growth as customers adopt our platform and consultative approach to launching Objectives and Key Results (OKR) programs. Karim's financial expertise, executive leadership and experience in a fast-growth SaaS company will help us smartly scale WorkBoard to serve our customers well."

"Achieving growth objectives in a consistent manner takes alignment and focus throughout an organization," Damji said. "WorkBoard helps companies align on their strategic priorities and achieve their growth objectives in a systematic, data-driven and transparent way. I'm excited to join the WorkBoard team to help enable sustainable growth for our customers and to help scale this fast-growing business."

As WorkBoard's CFO, Damji brings over 20 years of financial and accounting experience in the software and internet industries. Prior to SurveyMonkey, Damji held several finance positions at Yahoo! and worked in both the M&A advisory and assurance practices at PwC. Damji holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Southern Methodist University and is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant.

"WorkBoard's expanding leadership team has the insight, depth and strength to build and lead the results management category they're creating," said Jeff Richards, Managing Partner at GGV Capital. "The company's fast growth is fueled by its novel SaaS platform, expert OKR coach services and enterprise customer relationships. Karim joins WorkBoard at a key scaling point on its mission to help customers unlock growth by making alignment and accountability remarkably easy."

WorkBoard's revenue grew more than 3x in 2018, and continues apace in 2019. Since closing its Series B round in March, the company has doubled its workforce and added over 15 new enterprise customers. Earlier this month, WorkBoard launched The OKR Podcast , a new resource to help business leaders learn how to deploy OKRs in their organizations.

