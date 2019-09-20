WorkBoard Launches 'The OKR Podcast' to Help Leaders Maximize Alignment and Growth Acceleration Benefits

"In my work helping CEOs and executive leaders unlock growth with OKRs, I have the opportunity to see the commonality of strategies and the differences in alignment, accountability and results velocity," said Deidre Paknad, CEO and co-founder of WorkBoard. "Their questions and challenges are consistent, and people are looking for more insight on how to use OKRs, alignment and accountability as more effective growth levers. That's where 'The OKR Podcast' comes in."

Companies are increasingly turning to OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) to drive smart, fast growth because it is a more dynamic, inclusive alignment methodology and empowers teams to be accountable for real results. Initially popular in Silicon Valley growth companies, companies around the world now recognize OKRs are part of a shift in management models required in faster, hyper competitive markets and a younger, values-driven workforce. As their management models change with the times, companies and leaders are looking for learnings, insights and guidance on new approaches and how to engage their organizations in fast, smart growth.

With the podcast, listeners will hear from a variety of experts and leaders on how to:

Align on growth,

Run a great OKR process that drives business results,

Empower accountability and data-driven behaviors,

Avoid common mistakes,

Step up their leadership game,

Set OKR scope, thresholds and processes that work for their organization.

To check out the first episodes and start to unlock your organization's potential, click here: http://www.okrpodcast.com/

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard is the pioneer of Enterprise Strategy and Results Management solutions and the only OKR offering for large enterprises. It unlocks growth for its customers by making alignment and accountability remarkably easy. WorkBoard's Strategy and Results platform enables high-growth and high-scale companies to align on outcomes and cohesively measure results across the organization; its OKR coaching services and certification program help organizations quickly achieve results velocity. Customers relying on WorkBoard include Microsoft, Cisco, Reliance Industries, Cision, Juniper, Malwarebytes, McKesson, GE and others. For more information, visit www.workboard.com or follow the company on Twitter @WorkboardInc.

