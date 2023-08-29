Workbox Accelerates Expansion, Bringing Innovative Workspace Solutions to a Third Midwest Market

Member-driven coworking company to open newest location in Columbus, OH on September 1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox , a specialized coworking operator dedicated to providing resources to early and growth stage companies, is preparing to open its doors to the Columbus business community on September 1, 2023. Located at 875 N. High Street, Workbox Short North will offer local entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to be a part of an unparalleled community of growing companies. Member benefits also include direct connection to over 60 investors and lenders, operational services, as well as programming and networking events.

Workbox Short North kitchen and common space.

Through the rise in demand of flexible office space and by leveraging its differentiation, Workbox has become one of the fastest-growing operators in the country. Workbox's seventh location and first in Columbus will be located at The Sutton building in the Short North Arts District—assuming operations of the space formerly managed by another coworking operator.

"Columbus offers the perfect combination of great entrepreneurship, a robust investment community, and a collaborative business ecosystem," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Workbox. "These are all the ingredients to create exciting businesses, and why we have been looking to get into the Columbus market for a long time. Workbox utilizes world-class workspaces and a unique business services offering to help our members succeed—And we are excited to be partnering with the greater community to help strengthen our Columbus ties and business community impact."

Amenities for members include a large open kitchen, outdoor terrace, weekly food and networking offerings, multiple lounge areas, private conference rooms, and phone booths. The location includes over 95 office spaces, with private offices ranging from 1-10 desks. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans. Membership pricing starts at $250 per month.

To learn more about Workbox and leasing opportunities, visit https://www.workboxcompany.com/ .

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a specialized flexible office operator that provides professionals with a diverse platform to connect both in person and virtually. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, the Chicago-based company offers direct access to a range of investors, vetted strategic advising via experienced mentors and professional specialists, as well as an unparalleled community of growing businesses.

MEDIA CONTACT

AUSTIN TAYLOR

WORKBOX COMPANY

972-890-6666

[email protected]

SOURCE Workbox