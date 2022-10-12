Workbox Announces National Expansion with New Location in Minneapolis

Member-driven coworking company to open first location outside of Chicago with grand opening on November 2

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox , a premium, specialized flexible office operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to early and growth stage companies to help grow their business, is preparing to open its doors to the Minneapolis business community on November 2, 2022. Located at 801 S. Marquette Avenue, Workbox Downtown Minneapolis will offer local entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to be a part of an unparalleled and unique coworking community of growing companies and have a direct connection to over 40 investors and lenders, programming and networking events and vetted strategic advising from professional specialists.

Workbox Downtown Minneapolis

The fifth location for the company and the first outside of Chicago, Workbox Downtown Minneapolis will be located at the newly renovated Deluxe Plaza at 801 S. Marquette Avenue. The grand opening will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and comments to commemorate the milestone from John Wallace, CEO and co-founder of Workbox, the local chamber of commerce and dignitaries. The event will shift into an open house at 2 p.m. where the public will have the opportunity to tour the space and meet with the Workbox team.

"We have seen continued success with Workbox in Chicago since we launched three years ago, and we are ready to enter Minneapolis as our first new market," said Wallace. "The small business and startup industry is booming in Minneapolis, and we know our flexible workspaces and business services will attract and assist the local entrepreneurial community to grow to new heights. The tools and resources we offer to help grow early-stage companies and small businesses are extremely unique for us at Workbox, and we look forward to working with other community members to help strengthen our Minneapolis ties and business impact."

Amenities for members will include a shared kitchen space complete with a coffee bar with weekly food and networking offerings, lounge areas, private conference rooms and phone booths, rooftop terrace and fitness center access, and more. The location will include over 50 office spaces, with private offices ranging from 1-15 desks and suites offering space for up to 50 desks. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans. Membership pricing starts at $250 per month and Workbox will offer up to 3 months free on all office leases through the end of 2022.

To learn more about Workbox and leasing opportunities, visit https://www.workboxcompany.com/ .

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a specialized flexible office operator that provides professionals with a diverse platform to connect both in person and virtually. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, the Chicago-based company offers direct access to a range of investors, vetted strategic advising via experienced mentors and professional specialists, as well as an unparalleled community of growing businesses.

