Workbox Announces New Location at Chicago's Landmark National Building, Doubling Down on The Loop's Future

Chicago's hometown coworking company to open its largest location in the historic National Building, reinforcing growing return-to-office momentum in the Chicago Loop

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox , a specialized workspace operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to early and growth stage companies, is preparing to open its doors at Chicago's historic National Building in the Loop. Targeting an early January opening, Workbox Chicago-The Loop will offer local entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to be a part of an unparalleled coworking community of growing companies with direct connection to over 100 capital and operating partners, programming and networking events, and vetted strategic advising from professional specialists.

Workbox- The Loop

The new location will be the company's fifth in Chicago and eighth location nationwide since launching four years ago. Workbox Chicago- The Loop will be located at the National Building at 123 S Clark Street, Suite 1700.

"We are Chicago-born and bred and are very proud to continue to invest in a city that is leading innovation in the Midwest. The Loop is literally the heart of our amazing city, with all major transportation routes flowing like arteries to the city center. The addition of this last major Chicago sub-market will allow us to expand our unique support structure to companies across the whole city," said John Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of Workbox. "The building choice was also an easy one for us. Our members want elevated connectivity, and there are few locations driving as much human interaction in the city as Revival Food Hall. The Loop is undeniably coming back from an activation standpoint, and Revival Food Hall deserves a lot of credit for leading this recovery over the last 24 months."

At over 29,000 square feet, Workbox Chicago-The Loop will be the company's largest coworking space in Chicago. Amenities for members will include a large open kitchen, multiple spacious lounge areas, and over 85 dedicated offices for teams ranging from one individual to 50.

The National Building also features a tenant-only fitness center and a large indoor/outdoor tenant-only lounge on the 6th floor. Members also have an abundance of on-site dining options with Revival Food Hall located on the 1st floor. The direct access to a wide array of public transportation options makes this location convenient and accessible to everyone in the city.

Workbox is offering a variety of leasing specials, including 3 months free on a 15-month lease, 2 months free on a 12-month lease, among other options. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans.

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a specialized workspace company that provides professionals with a diverse platform to connect both in person and virtually. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, the Chicago-based company offers direct access to a range of investors, vetted strategic advising via experienced mentors and professional specialists, as well as an unparalleled community of growing businesses. Web: www.workboxcompany.com

