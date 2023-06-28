Workbox Continues Expansion with First Location Outside of the Midwest

News provided by

Workbox

28 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

Member-driven coworking company to open newest location in Salt Lake City and first outside of the Midwest on July 1.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox, a specialized coworking operator dedicated to providing resources to early and growth stage companies, is preparing to open its doors to the Salt Lake City business community on July 1, 2023. Located at 132 S. State Street, Workbox Salt Lake City will offer local entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to be a part of an unparalleled community of growing companies. Member benefits also include direct connection to over 60 investors and lenders, operational services, as well as programming and networking events.

Continue Reading
Main entryway and kitchen of Workbox Salt Lake City
Main entryway and kitchen of Workbox Salt Lake City

Workbox's sixth location and first in Salt Lake City will be located at the historic Orpheum Theater—assuming operations of the space formerly managed by CommonGrounds Workplace.

"We have seen continued success with Workbox in Chicago and Minneapolis since we launched four years ago and are ready to enter Salt Lake City—a city we've wanted to be a part of for some time," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Workbox. "The small business and startup industry is booming in Salt Lake City, and we know our world-class workspace offerings and business services will attract and assist the local entrepreneurial community to grow to new heights. The tools and resources we offer to help grow early-stage companies and small businesses are extremely unique in our industry, and we look forward to working with the greater community to help strengthen our Salt Lake City ties and business impact."

Amenities for members include a shared kitchen space complete with a coffee bar, weekly food and networking offerings, lounge areas, private conference rooms and phone booths, bike storage, showers, ski lockers, a complimentary shuttle to area mountains and more. The location includes over 50 office spaces, with private offices ranging from 1-9 desks. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans. Membership pricing starts at $250 per month, and Workbox will offer up to 2 months free on all office leases through the end of 2023.

To learn more about Workbox and leasing opportunities, visit https://www.workboxcompany.com/

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a specialized flexible office operator that provides professionals with a diverse platform to connect both in person and virtually. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, the Chicago-based company offers direct access to a range of investors, vetted strategic advising via experienced mentors and professional specialists, as well as an unparalleled community of growing businesses.

MEDIA CONTACT
AUSTIN TAYLOR
WORKBOX COMPANY
972-890-6666
[email protected]

SOURCE Workbox

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.