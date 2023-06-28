Workbox Continues Expansion with First Location Outside of the Midwest

Member-driven coworking company to open newest location in Salt Lake City and first outside of the Midwest on July 1.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox , a specialized coworking operator dedicated to providing resources to early and growth stage companies, is preparing to open its doors to the Salt Lake City business community on July 1, 2023. Located at 132 S. State Street, Workbox Salt Lake City will offer local entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to be a part of an unparalleled community of growing companies. Member benefits also include direct connection to over 60 investors and lenders, operational services, as well as programming and networking events.

Main entryway and kitchen of Workbox Salt Lake City

Workbox's sixth location and first in Salt Lake City will be located at the historic Orpheum Theater—assuming operations of the space formerly managed by CommonGrounds Workplace.

"We have seen continued success with Workbox in Chicago and Minneapolis since we launched four years ago and are ready to enter Salt Lake City—a city we've wanted to be a part of for some time," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Workbox. "The small business and startup industry is booming in Salt Lake City, and we know our world-class workspace offerings and business services will attract and assist the local entrepreneurial community to grow to new heights. The tools and resources we offer to help grow early-stage companies and small businesses are extremely unique in our industry, and we look forward to working with the greater community to help strengthen our Salt Lake City ties and business impact."

Amenities for members include a shared kitchen space complete with a coffee bar, weekly food and networking offerings, lounge areas, private conference rooms and phone booths, bike storage, showers, ski lockers, a complimentary shuttle to area mountains and more. The location includes over 50 office spaces, with private offices ranging from 1-9 desks. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans. Membership pricing starts at $250 per month, and Workbox will offer up to 2 months free on all office leases through the end of 2023.

To learn more about Workbox and leasing opportunities, visit https://www.workboxcompany.com/

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a specialized flexible office operator that provides professionals with a diverse platform to connect both in person and virtually. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, the Chicago-based company offers direct access to a range of investors, vetted strategic advising via experienced mentors and professional specialists, as well as an unparalleled community of growing businesses.

MEDIA CONTACT

AUSTIN TAYLOR

WORKBOX COMPANY

972-890-6666

[email protected]

SOURCE Workbox