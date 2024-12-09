Workbox Expands Eastward, Bringing Innovative Workspace Solutions to Downtown Pittsburgh

Member-driven coworking company to open 11th U.S. location in iconic One PPG Place Tower

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox, a national workspace operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to growing businesses, will open its doors on the 31st floor of One PPG Place in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh. Workbox Pittsburgh – PPG Place offers local entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to be a part of an unparalleled coworking community of dynamic companies. In addition to flexible workspace solutions, member benefits include direct connection to over 100 capital and operating partners, programming and networking events, as well as connection to its wider member community and affiliates such as Workbox Ventures.

Workbox will occupy the entire 31st floor of the iconic One PPG Place Tower Workbox common area and kitchen at One PPG Place

The new location, which is expected to open in January 2025, will be the company's first in Pennsylvania and 11th location nationwide. Workbox Pittsburgh – PPG Place is located directly downtown and adjacent to historic Market Square, at One PPG Place, Suite 3100.

"We are incredibly excited to be opening our first location in Pittsburgh, at one of the most iconic locations in the city – PPG Plaza. Workbox offers world-class workspace accommodations, but what makes our space unique to other coworking operators is our focus on member connectivity. Pittsburgh has built a dynamic professional services industry over the last few decades, and we believe the recipe for this success has been its highly collaborative business community. This is what makes Pittsburgh so special and is the reason we are so excited about adding a Downtown Pittsburgh location," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Workbox.

At over 23,000 square feet, Workbox Pittsburgh – PPG Place offers sweeping views of the city and surrounding areas. Members can enjoy an entire floor of workspace, lounges, conference rooms, an open kitchen, and offices for teams ranging from 1 to 16 individuals. Additional member benefits include a tenant-only fitness center, as well as a complimentary shuttle service within the surrounding neighborhood.

"Securing a full-floor lease for Workbox at One PPG Place is a testament to the building's reputation as a premier business address in Pittsburgh's Central Business District (CBD)," said Tripp Merchant, Senior Vice President, Americas at JLL. "This transaction highlights the growing demand for flexible workspaces in prime locations, and we're excited to see Workbox bring their dynamic co-working model to this premier, high-rise floor. We view their presence as an added amenity in the complex, and it will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrancy of One PPG Place and the continued revitalization of the CBD. It's a win for the building, the district, and the business community as a whole."

According the JLL's Q3 2024 Pittsburgh Office Market Dynamics Report, Pittsburgh's office market is showing recovery signs with declining office vacancies. Businesses are implementing long-term workplace strategies prioritizing collaboration space to enhance engagement and culture, which supports this trend and Workbox's decision to move to Pittsburgh's CBD.

Workbox is offering a variety of leasing specials, including 3 months free on any 12-month lease, among other options. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans.

To learn more about Workbox and leasing opportunities, visit www.workboxcompany.com/pittsburgh-ppg-place/

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a national workspace operator that provides professionals with a platform to connect. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, it offers access to a range of investors, professional specialists, and high growth businesses across its entire portfolio. Workbox currently operates 11 locations in 6 U.S. markets. Web: www.workboxcompany.com

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL, a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 110,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Austin Taylor

Workbox Company

312.766.2928

[email protected]

SOURCE Workbox