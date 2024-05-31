Workbox Expands into Texas, Bringing Innovative Workspace Solutions to Downtown Dallas

Member-driven coworking company opens ninth U.S. location in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas, TX on May 20.

DALLAS, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox , a national workspace operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to small, early, and growth stage companies, has opened its doors in Victory Plaza in the Uptown submarket of Dallas. Workbox Dallas – Victory Park offers local entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to be a part of an unparalleled coworking community of growing companies. In addition to flexible workspace solutions, member benefits include direct connection to over 100 capital and operating partners, programming and networking events, as well as connection to its wider member community and affiliates such as Workbox Ventures.

Workbox - Victory Park, located in the middle of Victory Plaza and next to American Airlines Center One of multiple lounges at Workbox - Victory Park

The new location is the company's first in Dallas and ninth location nationwide since launching just five years ago. Workbox Dallas – Victory Park is located directly next to American Airlines Center at 3090 Nowitzki Way, Suite 300.

"We have been looking to grow into Dallas and the Texas market for a couple years now and jumped at the opportunity to start that journey in the bustling Uptown market. In addition to attracting some of the most exciting businesses in the city, the Uptown neighborhood was also a choice location for us because of its retail, amenities and entertainment draw for our member base," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Workbox.

At over 50,000 square feet, Workbox Dallas – Victory Park is the company's largest workspace outside of Chicago. Members can enjoy two entire floors of workspace, lounges, conference rooms, open kitchens, and offices for teams ranging from 1 to 130 individuals. A new tenant-only fitness center and daytime lounge are also expected to be completed in June.

Workbox is offering a variety of leasing specials, including 2 months free on a 12-month lease, among other options. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans.

To learn more about Workbox and leasing opportunities, visit https://www.workboxcompany.com/

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a national workspace operator that provides professionals with a platform to connect. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, Workbox offers access to a range of investors, a vetted network of professional specialists, and powerful interactions through a heavy concentration of high growth businesses across its portfolio.

MEDIA CONTACT

Austin Taylor

Workbox Company

312.766.2928

[email protected]

SOURCE Workbox