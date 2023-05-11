Workbox Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Kristen Benson as EVP, General Counsel

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox, the Chicago-based specialized flexible office operator, has announced the hiring of Kristen Benson as the company's first EVP, General Counsel. In this new role, Benson brings more than 25 years of legal experience and will be instrumental in advising on real estate partnerships, corporate structure, and the company's in-house venture fund, Workbox Ventures.

Prior to joining Workbox, Benson served as the EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Care Capital Properties, Inc., a $4 billion publicly traded healthcare real estate investment trust, from the time of its spin-off by Ventas, Inc. until its acquisition by Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Kristen to our team. Kristen possesses a wealth of institutional knowledge and her experience in real estate will be critical to us successfully reimagining the flex operator and landlord relationship in this new era of work," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-founder of Workbox.

Before Care Capital, Benson held various positions of increasing responsibility within Ventas, an S&P 500 company and diversified healthcare real estate investment trust, eventually serving as its SVP, Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She began her professional career as an associate at the law firm of Sidley Austin LLP in Chicago, Illinois, where her principal practice areas were securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and corporate finance.

The addition of Benson allows Workbox to further institutionalize its legal processes, as well as mitigate its corporate-level risk, all while remaining nimble as it navigates the ever-changing commercial office landscape in a post-pandemic environment.

"I am thrilled to be joining Workbox at a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Benson. "John and his team have built an excellent company with a unique offering in the flex office market, and I look forward to working with them to help drive value for the company's investors and contribute to its members' success."

Ms. Benson received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her B.B.A. summa cum laude in Finance and Computer Applications from the University of Notre Dame.

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a specialized flexible office operator that provides professionals with a diverse platform to connect both in person and virtually. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, the Chicago-based company offers direct access to a range of investors, vetted strategic advising via experienced mentors and professional specialists, as well as an unparalleled community of growing businesses. Web: www.workboxcompany.com

