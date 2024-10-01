Workbox Moves Corporate Headquarters to Chicago's Fulton Market District

The growing workspace operator is relocating over 20 Chicago-based employees from River North to a newly opened workspace in Fulton Market

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox , a national workspace operator who has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2019, has chosen Chicago's trendy Fulton Market neighborhood as the site of its new corporate headquarters. In less than three years, the company has grown from nine employees to over 35 nationwide and is relocating a majority of its Chicago-based team to 220 N Green Street.

Workbox Chicago - Fulton Market building at 220 N Green Street Each of the six floors comes with a common spaces and kitchen

"Fulton Market is a key location for the segment of companies that we work with at Workbox. We also believe that the best way to stay connected to the needs of our members is to work elbow to elbow with them, so we're excited to have found a home where we can grow alongside some of the most dynamic companies in the city," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Workbox.

At over 60,000 square feet, Workbox Chicago – Fulton Market is the company's sixth and largest workspace in Chicago. The Workbox team will share its new corporate space with its member base, which has been the company's practice since inception.

"After talking to all the major coworking firms in Chicago, we determined that Workbox was the right choice for our historic building in the heart of Fulton Market. Being a Chicago-based, high touch, hands on, and rapidly growing operator that provides a complete range of flexible workspace services to its members, including a venture fund, that agreed to move its own headquarters into our building sold us that Workbox was our best choice, by far," added Bob Wislow, CEO & Chairman of Parkside Realty.

