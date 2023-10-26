Workbox Taps Timothy Doman to Lead Real Estate Initiatives & Expansion

News provided by

Workbox

26 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

Member-driven coworking company expands leadership team with the addition of Timothy Doman as EVP, Head of Real Estate

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox, the Chicago-based specialized workspace operator, has announced the hiring of Timothy Doman as the company's first EVP, Head of Real Estate. In this new role, Doman will leverage more than 30 years of portfolio management experience across all major real estate sectors to help accelerate Workbox's expansion plans across the United States.

Continue Reading
Timothy Doman-EVP, Head of Real Estate
Timothy Doman-EVP, Head of Real Estate

Prior to joining Workbox, Doman served as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Care Capital Properties, a publicly traded healthcare REIT, and held various senior management positions at its predecessor, Ventas, an S&P 500 company. He also has over a decade of institutional commercial real estate experience in portfolio management at GE Capital Real Estate and Kemper Corporation.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Tim to our team at such an exciting time for our company and the coworking industry. Tim has helped build multi-billion-dollar real estate businesses and will further strengthen our credibility with institutional landlords as we drive forward creative solutions for them to navigate the current environment," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-founder of Workbox.

The addition of Doman allows Workbox to not only accelerate its portfolio growth across the country, but also institutionalize and consolidate a fragmented coworking industry.

"I am very excited to join the Workbox team and help them expand the portfolio nationally," said Doman. "Workbox has differentiated itself from other coworking companies, which gives it a competitive advantage in the evolving coworking submarket. This differentiation will create long-term value for its investors and members."  

Mr. Doman received his BBA in Real Estate and Finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and an MBA from Indiana University.  

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a specialized workspace company that provides professionals with a diverse platform to connect both in person and virtually. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, the Chicago-based company offers direct access to a range of investors, vetted strategic advising via experienced mentors and professional specialists, as well as an unparalleled community of growing businesses. Web: www.workboxcompany.com

MEDIA CONTACT
AUSTIN TAYLOR
WORKBOX COMPANY
312-766-2928
[email protected]

SOURCE Workbox

Also from this source

Workbox Accelerates Expansion, Bringing Innovative Workspace Solutions to a Third Midwest Market

Workbox Accelerates Expansion, Bringing Innovative Workspace Solutions to a Third Midwest Market

Workbox, a specialized coworking operator dedicated to providing resources to early and growth stage companies, is preparing to open its doors to the ...
Workbox Continues Expansion with First Location Outside of the Midwest

Workbox Continues Expansion with First Location Outside of the Midwest

Workbox, a specialized coworking operator dedicated to providing resources to early and growth stage companies, is preparing to open its doors to the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.