Workbox Taps Timothy Doman to Lead Real Estate Initiatives & Expansion

Member-driven coworking company expands leadership team with the addition of Timothy Doman as EVP, Head of Real Estate

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox , the Chicago-based specialized workspace operator, has announced the hiring of Timothy Doman as the company's first EVP, Head of Real Estate. In this new role, Doman will leverage more than 30 years of portfolio management experience across all major real estate sectors to help accelerate Workbox's expansion plans across the United States.

Timothy Doman-EVP, Head of Real Estate

Prior to joining Workbox, Doman served as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Care Capital Properties, a publicly traded healthcare REIT, and held various senior management positions at its predecessor, Ventas, an S&P 500 company. He also has over a decade of institutional commercial real estate experience in portfolio management at GE Capital Real Estate and Kemper Corporation.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Tim to our team at such an exciting time for our company and the coworking industry. Tim has helped build multi-billion-dollar real estate businesses and will further strengthen our credibility with institutional landlords as we drive forward creative solutions for them to navigate the current environment," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-founder of Workbox.

The addition of Doman allows Workbox to not only accelerate its portfolio growth across the country, but also institutionalize and consolidate a fragmented coworking industry.

"I am very excited to join the Workbox team and help them expand the portfolio nationally," said Doman. "Workbox has differentiated itself from other coworking companies, which gives it a competitive advantage in the evolving coworking submarket. This differentiation will create long-term value for its investors and members."

Mr. Doman received his BBA in Real Estate and Finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and an MBA from Indiana University.

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a specialized workspace company that provides professionals with a diverse platform to connect both in person and virtually. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, the Chicago-based company offers direct access to a range of investors, vetted strategic advising via experienced mentors and professional specialists, as well as an unparalleled community of growing businesses. Web: www.workboxcompany.com

