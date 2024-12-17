WORKBOX TO PLANT FLAG IN NATION'S CAPITAL WITH OPENING OF NEWEST WORKSPACE IN WASHINGTON, DC

Member-driven coworking company to open 12th U.S. location and first on the East Coast

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox, a national workspace operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to growing businesses, will open its doors in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC. In addition to this announcement at an event on Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed a $26 million fund that will invest in and support DC-based technology companies. Workbox Washington, DC – Dupont Circle will offer local entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to be a part of an unparalleled coworking community of dynamic companies. In addition to flexible workspace solutions, member benefits include direct connection to over 100 capital and operating partners, programming and networking events, as well as connection to its wider member community and affiliates such as Workbox Ventures.

Workbox - Dupont Circle will be located at 1333 New Hampshire Avenue NW Common area at Workbox - Dupont Circle

The new location, which is expected to open in February 2025, will be the company's first in the Mid-Atlantic and 12th location nationwide. Workbox – Dupont Circle will be located in the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District, directly along Embassy Row, at 1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Suite 200.

"We are beyond excited to be opening our first location in Washington, DC, in one of the most culturally rich neighborhoods in the nation. Workbox offers world-class workspace accommodations, but what makes our space unique to other coworking operators is our focus on member connectivity. It goes without saying, but DC truly is a multi-national melting pot of culture and creativity. And as a hub for forward-thinking professionals, we are thrilled to play a role in furthering this creativity and innovation in the DC metro area," said John Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Workbox.

At 29,000 square feet, Workbox – Dupont Circle boasts an entire floor of workspace solutions, spacious lounges, conference rooms, and all the modern amenities that come with a contemporary office space. Additionally, the space will offer offices and suites for teams ranging in size from 1 to 40 individuals.

"Washington, DC is a growing hub for tech, and Mayor Bowser's investments are ensuring more Washingtonians have access to vital start-up funding and support," said Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. "We're excited that Workbox's new space will enable founders and entrepreneurs to collaborate in the heart of our Penn West Equity and Innovation District."

Workbox is offering a variety of leasing specials, including 3 months free on any 12-month lease, among other options. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans.

To learn more about Workbox and leasing opportunities, visit www.workboxcompany.com/washington-dc-dupont-circle/

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is a national workspace operator that provides professionals with a platform to connect. In addition to traditional office space and coworking solutions, it offers access to a range of investors, professional specialists, and high growth businesses across its entire portfolio. Workbox currently operates 12 locations in 7 U.S. markets. Web: www.workboxcompany.com

