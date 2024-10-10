WorkBuzz Acquisition of Agenda Consulting Signals Next Phase of U.S. Growth Plans

Acquisition will enable employee engagement specialist WorkBuzz to expand its reach in the U.S. not-for-profit sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkBuzz, the leading employee engagement specialist for companies with deskless and frontline workers, today announces its acquisition of Agenda Consulting (Agenda), a research consultancy focused on increasing engagement within Global not-for-profit (NFP) organizations. This marks the next phase of WorkBuzz's U.S. growth plans, with Agenda's experience in the American NFP and charity sector enabling WorkBuzz to further expand its U.S. footprint. The merged organization provides unparalleled expertise and technologies to boost employee and volunteer engagement.

With over 20 years' experience elevating engagement levels within global NFPs such as Plan International and WaterAid, Agenda brings a deep sector knowledge to WorkBuzz, as well as extensive global benchmarking data to enhance WorkBuzz's employee listening services for people leaders with deskless and frontline workers.

Agenda customers will also benefit from a broader offering, including access to WorkBuzz's mobile-optimized and multilingual survey platform, the support of a specialized team of people scientists, and a client lifecycle service providing pre, during and post survey expertise.

"In Agenda, we've found a partner that intimately understands the NFP space across both America and the world", says Steven Frost, CEO and Founder of WorkBuzz. "Our collective knowledge and advanced survey technologies put us in a market-leading position within the not-for-profit and charity space, and we look forward to helping organizations across the U.S. to elevate their employee and volunteer experiences, including those of their frontline workers."

Roger Parry, Director of Agenda Consulting says: "Joining forces with WorkBuzz takes our engagement services for NFP organizations to the next level. Using WorkBuzz's listening platform, our clients have access to unlimited engagement surveys and a range of tools that deliver data-driven insights, bolstering cultures and transforming engagement levels."

Agenda will continue to operate as a distinct brand while enjoying the wider benefits of being part of a fast-growing employee engagement specialist.

