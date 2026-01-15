WorkCompCollege.com and Montana State Fund Announce Landmark 10-Year Workforce Development Partnership

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkCompCollege.com, a service of Workers' Compensation Educational Services, LLC, today announced a 10-year strategic partnership with Montana State Fund to deliver a customized professional development platform supporting the education, growth, and long-term success of MSF's claims professionals.

Montana State Fund

Under the agreement, Montana State Fund will deploy a curated learning ecosystem built from WorkCompCollege.com's extensive course library, designed to strengthen both technical excellence and human-centered skills across claims, leadership, and operational teams. This partnership represents a shared commitment to modernizing professional development in workers' compensation and investing in the next generation of industry professionals.

The initial rollout includes thirty-six courses selected from WorkCompCollege.com's eight schools of discipline, addressing both the hard and soft skills required in today's increasingly complex workers' compensation environment. The platform will evolve over the next decade as MSF's organizational needs change and as WorkCompCollege.com continues to expand its curriculum, technology, and delivery models.

According to Melissa Steger, Executive Vice President of Business Development for WorkCompCollege.com, the partnership reflects both history and momentum.

"Montana has played a special role in our growth from the very beginning. Establishing a decade-long partnership with the carrier that sets the standard for workers' compensation in Montana is both humbling and energizing. Montana State Fund has already been an exceptional partner, and we look forward to supporting their talent acquisition, development, and retention efforts for many years to come."

Matt Mandell, Vice President of Operations at Montana State Fund, added:

"MSF's collaboration with WorkCompCollege.com enhances the training experience for our claims professionals by integrating people-centered skills with technical proficiency. This approach ensures we are equipped to support injured workers and policyholders with empathy, understanding, and confidence throughout the recovery process."

The first cohort of Montana State Fund professionals will begin their educational journey soon, serving as the foundation for future learners across the organization.

About WorkCompCollege.com

A service of Workers' Compensation Educational Services, LLC, WorkCompCollege.com is the industry's leading education provider and facilitator, delivering modern education experiences for the workers' compensation ecosystem. We provide on-demand courses, certifications, onboarding, and custom training - paired with conference registration services, webinars, and online event management - helping professionals stay compliant, informed, and future-ready through expert instruction and innovative technology. Contact: (855) 706-8473 | [email protected] | https://workcompcollege.com/

About Montana State Fund

Montana State Fund is Montana's largest workers' compensation insurance company, protecting approximately 25,000 businesses and their workers. In addition to providing injured workers the care they need to return to work, Montana State Fund is committed to making a positive impact on Montana's workplace safety culture. We believe workers deserve a safe and healthy workplace so they can safely return to their families at the end of each day in the same condition as when they arrived. | www.montanastatefund.com

