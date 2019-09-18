Workcred Awarded Lumina Grant to Promote Data-Sharing Among Organizations Awarding Non-Degree Credentials

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workcred, an affiliate of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has received a grant from Lumina Foundation to identify and engage 25-30 credentialing bodies in discussions around the value of sharing their data so information about their credentials can be better understood. With the emergence of many different types of credentials, including badges, industry certifications, and other micro-credentials, there is a growing need to understand the value or return on investment of non-degree credentials.

"This work is important because educational institutions can use data from credentialing bodies to expand and improve their programs; similarly, employers will be able to identify high-performing programs and quality sources of talent to improve hiring and training decisions," noted Holly Zanville, strategy director for the future of learning and work at Lumina Foundation. "Likewise, data can also support students so that they can make informed decisions about what credentials to earn and where to obtain them," she added.

Credentialing bodies will be selected to participate in this new network based on multiple criteria, which include their potential to be early adopters and influencers in sharing data. Another criterion includes credentialing bodies' level of interest in learning more about the academic and employment outcomes of individuals who hold their credentials.

"We are thrilled to be part of the forefront of work to link credentialing bodies with other credential providers through data, to raise awareness about all credentials and help improve education decision-making for students, educators and all workforce stakeholders," said Roy Swift, Ph.D., executive director of Workcred.

About Workcred

Formed in 2014, Workcred is an affiliate of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) whose mission is to strengthen workforce quality by improving the credentialing system, ensuring its ongoing relevance, and preparing employers, workers, educators, and governments to use it effectively. Learn more about it on the Workcred site. To better understand and navigate the credentialing system, visit Workcred's Knowledge Center page and view the video, An Introduction to Workcred.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. Lumina envisions a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Lumina's goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

SOURCE Workcred