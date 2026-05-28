Workday and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Bring AI Agents for HR and Finance Into Employees' Daily Workflows

Sana Self-Service Agent from Workday is Now Available in Gemini Enterprise, Delivering Multi-Agent Orchestration Directly Where Employees Already Work

Gemini Becomes Default AI Model for Sana for Workday

Workday and Google Cloud Will Collaborate on a Next Generation of Workday Agents for HR and Finance

PLEASANTON, Calif. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Google Cloud today announced an expanded strategic partnership to bring AI agents for HR and finance closer to the people who need them, directly inside the applications they use every day. By combining the Workday Agent System of Record (ASOR) and agent roadmap with Google Cloud's enterprise-ready agent platform and leading models, the partnership will create a single, trusted foundation where agents from Workday, Google Cloud, and third-parties work together on real HR and finance workflows, with built-in governance and security.

The new collaboration integrates the Sana Self-Service Agent from Workday directly into Gemini Enterprise. Employees can now ask a question in Gemini Enterprise and get a personal answer pulled directly from Workday, with all the right policies and permissions already applied. In addition, Gemini is now the default AI model inside Sana for Workday, giving customers a more consistent high-quality experience for the nuanced work HR and finance teams manage daily. A deeper connection between Gemini and Workday Data Cloud enables companies to move HR and finance work from static reports to immediate action, without data ever leaving Workday's secure environment.

"Our customers want HR and finance at their fingertips, not scattered across a dozen applications," said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology, Workday. "Together with Google Cloud, we're putting the answers and actions people need where they already work, backed by the security, rules, and approvals inherent to Workday."

"This partnership significantly expands integrations between Google Cloud and Workday in order to make AI agents more useful and accessible across the enterprise," said Karthik Narain, chief product and business officer at Google Cloud. "From the model layer to the platform layer, Gemini and Google Cloud will now underpin some of the most critical and common workflows in human resources and finance departments globally, so employees can get faster, more accurate answers, streamline repetitive tasks, and ultimately focus on the work that matters most."

Real Work, Done Where People Already Are

Workday's Sana Self-Service Agent is available now on Google Cloud's Agent Marketplace, with more agents from Workday launching later this year. The same self‑service capabilities employees and managers already use in Workday are now directly accessible in Gemini Enterprise, so they can stay in one experience while Workday agents handle the work behind the scenes. With Workday agents in Gemini Enterprise, employees and managers will be able to handle scenarios such as:

Everyday self-service for employees: Employees can check time-off balances, update personal information, view payslips, review tax withholding information, or request leave in a single conversational flow.

Employees can check time-off balances, update personal information, view payslips, review tax withholding information, or request leave in a single conversational flow. Team management: Managers can review team goals, approve timesheets in bulk, start performance reviews, or submit payroll input without leaving the AI experience.

Managers can review team goals, approve timesheets in bulk, start performance reviews, or submit payroll input without leaving the AI experience. Policy and spend guidance: Finance users can ask about expense and travel policies, check eligibility for corporate cards, and receive guided assistance to create requests or open cases when action is needed.

The partnership supports Agent-to-Agent (A2A), Agent-to-UI (A2UI) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) approaches so AI agents can share information and autonomously hand off tasks to each other in real time, all within a single workflow. As part of this expanded partnership, Alphabet will benefit from the collaboration, leveraging Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build and run a custom Workday agent to streamline and automate key workflows for their Workday administrators.

"At Accenture, our people power our business and we believe that great talent drives great outcomes for our clients," said Colin Anderson, COO of HR at Accenture. "This expanded partnership between Workday and Google Cloud will allow us to bring the best of Workday and Google together to accelerate how we reinvent HR for ourselves, as well as our clients."

Gemini Becomes the Default AI Model for Sana for Workday

Sana for Workday gives CHROs, CFOs, managers, and employees a single place to ask questions, trigger workflows, and work with Workday agents. As Gemini becomes the default AI model for Sana for Workday, customers benefit from Gemini's advanced reasoning, multilingual support, and multi-modal capabilities under the hood, combined with Workday's security, business rules, and approval chains on top.

With Gemini as the default AI model for Sana for Workday, agents provide stronger support for HR and finance teams in the work that matters most: understanding nuance in policies, handling multilingual workforces, and reasoning through requests that don't fit a single template. Customers see those improvements without changing how they already use Workday.

Because Sana is built to support multiple AI models, customers keep the flexibility to choose a different model when their business requires it.

Zero-Copy Access to HR and Finance Data Through Workday Data Cloud and BigQuery

Workday and Google Cloud are strengthening the data foundation behind these AI experiences, allowing customers to safely combine Workday data with other business data for deeper analysis. Using advanced zero-copy technology, data can be shared and queried between Workday Data Cloud and Google Cloud Lakehouse without ever being moved or duplicated. Each system reads the data precisely where it lives, ensuring strict security permissions and business rules remain fully intact.

This seamless connection allows organizations to analyze business trends and financial risks faster. Workday agents can then instantly turn those insights into action, allowing teams to securely automate day-to-day tasks. Additionally, agents on Gemini Enterprise will enable conversational analytics, allowing users across the organization to simply talk to their data to get instant answers.

Top Global System Integrators Accelerate Customer Outcomes and Value

To help joint enterprise customers realize the value of the agentic enterprise faster, Workday and Google Cloud are partnering closely with leading Global System Integrators (GSIs), including Accenture, Deloitte, and KPMG. These partners bring essential stakeholder, governance, technical, and business process knowledge that spans across departments, systems, and teams. Leveraging Google Cloud's recently-announced innovation fund to accelerate customer value, these companies will work directly with clients to identify and deploy against the most impactful agentic use cases.

"Enterprise leaders are telling us they need AI that is interoperable, secure, and immediately actionable," said Brian Anderson, Workday practice leader, KPMG. "With Gemini Enterprise powering Sana agents, KPMG is uniquely positioned to help organizations integrate these powerful multi-agent ecosystems. Whether we are deploying the Financial Close Companion to streamline monthly reporting or transforming day-to-day HR self-service, this partnership enables us to deliver the true impact of agentic AI directly into our clients' daily workflows."

Availability

Sana Self-Service Agent in Gemini Enterprise is available today in early access for eligible Workday customers.

Workday Data Cloud is available to early adopter customers now and will be generally available later this year.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise – HR, finance, and IT – where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists with work to agents that are capable of driving measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday, Inc.; Google Cloud