Workday Announces 2024 Financial Analyst Day

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, today announced that it will host its financial analyst day on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 in Las Vegas at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place during Workday Rising, the company's annual customer conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

