Workday Announces Partner Sponsors and Exhibitors to Celebrate 15th Annual Workday Rising in San Francisco

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced the partner sponsors and exhibitors of its annual customer conference Workday Rising, taking place September 26-29, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Workday Rising will convene some of the world's foremost experts to explore the future of work amid one of the largest technology shifts of all time. The unique experience, made possible by partner sponsors and exhibitors, will include sessions on the transformative benefits of new innovations in generative artificial intelligence. Keynotes and commentary from Workday partners, customers, and experts will offer attendees opportunities to connect and brainstorm on innovations, industry insight, and best practices. A digital experience will give virtual attendees access to hundreds of live streamed and on-demand sessions.

"Workday Rising is an opportunity to celebrate our customers while bringing together some of the brightest minds to have meaningful conversations about how technology is changing the way we work," said Emma Chalwin, chief marketing officer, Workday. "We thank our extended family of sponsoring partners and exhibitors for helping us create what I am sure will be an exceptional experience, and we look forward to welcoming our changemakers back to our home turf to connect, to learn, and to share ideas on how the future works."

Partner Sponsors and Exhibitors at Workday Rising will Include:

  • Titanium Sponsors: Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC.
  • Platinum Sponsors: Alight Solutions, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Beamery, IBM, Kainos, Paradox.
  • Gold Sponsors: Adobe, ADP, Avaap, CloudPay, CrossVue, ERPA, Experian Employer Services, Guidehouse, HIredScore, Huron, Intecrowd, Invisors, Mercer, OneSource Virtual, Inc., OpenSesame, SkyHive, TopBloc.
  • Silver Sponsors: Alchemy, Aon, Ascend AP Automation, BetterUp, Blink, BNB - Business Network Builders, DailyPay, DocuSign, Hyland, Impact Advisors, Pagero, Phenom, Ramco Systems, Safeguard Global, Slalom, TMF Group, Unum, Vertex, Inc., Workato, ZKTeco.
  • Signature Sponsors: Accu-Time Systems, Inc., Achievers, Active Cyber, Armanino, BillingPlatform, Business Software, Inc., Capgemini, dormakaba Workforce Solutions, eduMe, Equus Software, EMD / EnterpriseMarketdesk, First Advantage, GHX, Hexaware Technologies, HireRight, Legion Technologies, Lightcast, Macrospect, Neeyamo Inc, O.C. Tanner, Planet Technology, Radancy, Reliance Matrix, Remy Corporation, Rooster, Sterling, Tesorio, Three Link Solutions, Transact Campus, Trintech, UST, Zuora.
  • Exhibitors: Accurate Background, Aisera, Allegis Global Solutions, Appcast, Argos Multilingual, Asure, Auditoria.AI, Avalara, Inc., Barcodes, Inc., Broadbean, Capitalize Analytics, CData Software, Checkr, Cisive, CloudRock Partners, CollegeNET, Datapeople, Emissary.ai, eQuest, G-P, Go1, GoodTime, Health Qlix Incorporated, ShiftWizard by HealthStream, Helios Consulting, HireVue, Incorta, HackerRank, Jade Global, JDXpert, Loop Works LLC, LumApps, N2N Services Inc., Nelnet Campus Commerce, NoahFace, Oakland Consulting Group, Inc., Payslip, PTG, QueBIT, Questionmark, Skillcentrix, StarRez, Sun Life, TCP Software, Tecsys, TechWolf, Textio, TouchNet, Training Orchestra, Trusaic, Vidcruiter.

Many Workday Ventures partners are also sponsoring Workday Rising, including: Adept, Aisera, Auditoria.AI, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Beamery, BetterUp, Blink, CaptivateIQ, Clari, eduMe, Expent, Flatfile, Landit, Legion Technologies, Northstar, Noyo, Paradox, Prevedere, Pulsora, Inc., Sana, Securiti, SkyHive, Tesorio, Topia, Vanta, Wellthy, Workato, WorkBoard.

For More Information:

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2023 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, and other reports that we have and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

