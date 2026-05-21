Sana for ITSM Automates Employee IT Support Across HR, Finance, and IT

Travel Agent Brings Planning, Booking, and Expenses into One Conversational Experience

Agentic AI Built Directly on Workday Follows the Same Policies, Controls, and Governance Models Customers Already Rely on for Hiring, Payroll, Finance, and Workforce Management

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana AI Summit -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT, today introduced Sana for IT Service Management (ITSM) to handle common service tasks from HR, finance, and IT, and Sana Travel Agent to bring travel and expenses together in one seamless experience.

Sana for ITSM will automate workflows for employee on- and offboarding, access changes, and everyday IT requests. The new Travel Agent will help employees plan trips, book travel, and automatically manage expenses that follow company policy, in one place.

Workday Announces Sana for IT Service Management and New Travel Agent Speed Speed

Because Sana for ITSM and the Travel Agent are built directly on Workday, they follow the same security, controls, and governance models customers already trust. They're also connected to the Workday data context, giving them a clear understanding of organizations, approval chains, and policy information.

"Today, employees spend so much of their time navigating a maze of tools, switching context constantly, and re‑entering data across multiple systems just to resolve an IT ticket or manage travel and expenses," said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product & technology, Workday. "AI lets us break free from the limitations of enterprise applications, removing that complexity and turning fragmented workflows into real outcomes and more productive work days for our customers."

"Customers want their AI investments to deliver more value from the systems they already rely on," said Bob Evans, founder, Cloud Wars. "Extending agents into adjacent workflows like onboarding, travel, and expenses, where Workday already has the people and finance data and policies, is not only practical but also a transformational way to help HR and finance leaders meet and exceed their objectives."

Sana for ITSM: Automate Employee IT Support from Hire to Retire

Most service requests start with an employee change that Workday already knows about. A new hire joining the company needs equipment and systems access. A manager changing roles needs new permissions. An employee leaving the company triggers device returns and account deactivation. At the same time, everyday IT requests like password resets, software installs, and access issues often require navigating ticketing systems and waiting on support teams.

"We wanted to build something that handled IT completely – from the moment an employee joins the company to the moment they leave, and everything in between," said Joel Hellermark, chief AI officer, Workday. "Workday already holds the organizational truth that makes that possible. Sana for ITSM is what acts on it."

Sana for ITSM will help organizations handle those requests automatically and conversationally inside Workday. Because Workday already understands the employee roles, reporting structures, approvals, and organizational policies, the agent can orchestrate actions across systems in real time. Employees can ask for help directly in Sana, Workday's agentic AI platform, while HR and IT teams stay aligned through the same underlying employee data and business processes. With Sana for ITSM, organizations can:

Resolve common requests like password resets, software installs, and access changes faster through conversational requests right inside Workday.

like password resets, software installs, and access changes faster through conversational requests right inside Workday. Automatically trigger access changes when employees join, transfer teams, change roles, or leave the company.

when employees join, transfer teams, change roles, or leave the company. Route more complex requests to the right teams with the relevant employee information and systems permissions included.

to the right teams with the relevant employee information and systems permissions included. Reduce manual IT helpdesk work by identifying repetitive requests and opportunities for automation over time.

Travel Agent: Plan, Book, and Expense Travel in One Place

Workday processes more than 5 million expense reports every month, and much of that spend is business travel. But booking a trip and managing the related expenses still often happen in separate systems, creating extra work for employees and delayed visibility for finance teams.

"The best expense report is the one you never have to do," said Max Wessel, senior vice president of product, Workday. "Our new Travel Agent makes this dream a reality by automatically handling every booking, receipt, and policy check, freeing employees from the mundane and giving finance teams more visibility and control."

The Travel Agent brings travel planning, booking, approvals, and expenses into a single conversational experience. Employees can coordinate schedules, review budgets, and book flights and hotels based on company policy and personal preference. Because every transaction happens in Workday, expenses are automatically created once travel is approved. With the Travel Agent, organizations will be able to:

Coordinate team travel in one place by checking team availability, flagging scheduling conflicts, confirming budget, and sending travel invites once trips are approved.

by checking team availability, flagging scheduling conflicts, confirming budget, and sending travel invites once trips are approved. Keep bookings within company policy with instant guidance on policy and costs, automatic flight and hotel booking, and receipts pushed into Workday expenses.

with instant guidance on policy and costs, automatic flight and hotel booking, and receipts pushed into Workday expenses. Give managers and finance real-time visibility into spend with an up-to-date view of current spend and committed future bookings.

with an up-to-date view of current spend and committed future bookings. Eliminate manual expense reporting by automatically generating and coding expenses inside Workday, so employees don't have to build reports from scratch.

Sana for ITSM and the Travel Agent will be demoed live today at the Sana AI Summit in New York, where Workday is bringing together the world's most pioneering AI leaders, thinkers, and researchers – including Tyler Cowen, Geoffrey Hinton, Ethan Mollick, and more.

Availability

Sana for ITSM is expected to be available to early adopter customers in the second half of 2026 and generally available later this year. The Travel Agent is currently available to early adopter customers and is planned to be generally available later this year.

For More Information

Read the blog to learn more about Sana for ITSM and the Travel Agent.

Learn more about Sana from Workday and how its superintelligence for work puts AI agents to work across the enterprise here.

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise – HR, finance, and IT – where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists with work to agents that are capable of driving measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday, Inc.