Workday Co-CEO to Keynote the Barclays Global Technology Conference on December 6, 2023

Workday, Inc.

30 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday, will keynote the Barclays Global Technology Conference on December 6, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time. There will also be a live webcast of the event, available here.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 90 days after the conference takes place.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

