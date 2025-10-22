Workday Introduces New Custom AI Model Library to Power Smarter, Faster Contract Reviews

With 120+ Pre-Built AI Models, the Workday Contract Intelligence Agent Helps Customers Quickly Analyze Contracts, Flag Risks, and Gain Insights Across HR, Finance, Legal, IT, and More

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced a new Custom AI Model Library for the Workday Contract Intelligence Agent, powered by Evisort. The library includes more than 120 pre-built AI models trained to identify key clauses, risks, line items, and terms in contracts — from HR agreements to vendor contracts to sales deals. By giving organizations access to these specialized models, Workday is enabling faster contract reviews, earlier risk detection, and significantly less manual effort.

The Workday Contract Intelligence Agent already helps legal and business teams make smarter decisions by reviewing contracts at scale to flag risks, track obligations, and uncover opportunities. With the addition of the Custom AI Model Library, customers can now automatically analyze a wider range of contract terms — from employment agreements and vendor security clauses to payment schedules, data privacy obligations, and renewal provisions — across HR, Finance, Legal, IT, and Sales. The new models are pre-trained and ready to deploy, but customers can also refine them further by simply providing feedback — no coding required.

"AI in the enterprise often delivers piecemeal automation without true transformation," said Jerry Ting, vice president, head of agentic AI & Evisort, Workday. "We aren't just adding features; we are giving our Contract Intelligence Agent new skills that help solve real business problems. Our goal is to make deep, complex contract analysis fast and actionable for every team."

The Custom AI Model Library delivers a deeper level of contract analysis by enabling models to summarize, calculate, and classify key terms — turning complex documents into actionable insights. With these new models, teams can:

Summarize complex employment terms, like non-competes, in plain language and connect them across systems.

in plain language and connect them across systems. Identify and extract financial details such as dates, amounts, and addresses to enable faster, more accurate invoice processing.

to enable faster, more accurate invoice processing. Analyze terms related to data privacy, security, access, minimization, and deletion across a range of contract types.

across a range of contract types. Extract lease agreement terms such as square footage, property tax requirements, and rights of first refusal, and summarize detailed repair and maintenance obligations.

such as square footage, property tax requirements, and rights of first refusal, and summarize detailed repair and maintenance obligations. Analyze terms from sales agreements like publicity and logo rights, included products and services, and uplift on renewals — and share them with CRMs.

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

